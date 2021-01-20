The Aukey 1080p Full HD live streaming webcam has gone on sale a couple of times in the past, but it has never dropped as low as today's deal. This deal has occured because of a direct price drop from the webcam's street price of $50 down to $40 and some additional savings with the 30% off on-page coupon. Clip that and you'll bring the total down to just $27.99 at Amazon, a new low price.

Go Live! Aukey 1080p Full HD live streaming webcam Does video in 1080p resolution and has built-in stereo microphones for capturing your audio clearly. Works great with Zoom, Skype, YouTube, and more. Has a fixed focus for up to 5 meters away. Clips easily onto screens. Just needs a USB port. $27.99 $50.00 $22 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

Aukey's webcam can record and stream in 1080p resolution at 30fps. That's great performance for whatever you need the webcam for. If you're working from home and need the webcam for video conferences, you'll be able to use this with Zoom, Skype, and other programs like that. If you're using it as a content creator, you can record your beautiful face for YouTube or set it up for Twitch live streaming.

The Aukey webcam has a 1/2.9-inch CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. The mics are great if you don't have an independent way to record your audio. You can communicate with your teams or record your voice for videos. The lens uses a fixed focus that will keep everything within five meters of the webcam clear and detailed.

Depending on where you're using the webcam, it should install relatively easily. If you're using it with your PC, you can clip it simply onto the top of your monitor. It should also fit comfortably on your laptop. If you have a screen that doesn't have a bezel or you need a different angle, it can also be placed easily on your desk or another flat surface. You can even mount it on a tripod if you have one with a 1/4-inch mounting point.

You won't need any drivers or software or anything like that to install the webcam. It just needs a USB port to plug into and boom, it's good to go. The webcam is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android.