With Black Friday just days away, many deals are already available and the savings are in full swing. If you're on the hunt for a new robot vacuum, then you can't go far wrong with the Roomba 980. This renewed deal makes for massive savings over the new version and comes backed by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee. Even though it's a pre-owned product, that means it has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned, and will more than 80% battery capacity compared to a new one.

the Roomba 980 is a great smart home solution for your vacuuming needs, but if you don't want to pay full price, then this Black Friday renewed offer is the perfect compromise.

The Roomba 980 was released back in 2015, but don't let that put you off. Unlike smartphones, you don't need the latest and greatest processors and ram to run any software, which means even an older robot vacuum is a stellar choice for your home.

The Roomba 980's previous MSRP was $799, which makes this $299 price tag seem like an absolute steal. The 980 has a run time of 120 minutes, a HEPA filter, and a 600ml bin. It uses a camera to navigate and uses physical lighthouses if you need to block off areas in your home.

Whilst it doesn't support zone cleaning, it does have per-room and scheduled cleaning options and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa. It also has silicone brushes that are very easy to clean and durable, as well as a dirt detection sensor for those extra dirty spots.

One of the best things about a robot vacuum is the noise, at 70dB, the 980 is louder than some robot vacuums, but much quieter than a conventional one.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, or just want to check out all of the options, look no further than our Best Robot Vacuum Deals for Black Friday.