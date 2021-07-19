Best answer: Server maintenance for Genshin Impact Update 2.0 will begin at 6 a.m. China Standard Time on July 21 (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on July 20). Maintenance is expected to last around five hours and will occur simultaneously for everyone.

Does Genshin Impact server maintenance vary by region?

Regardless of what time the server maintenance occurs, it will happen simultaneously for everyone. Server maintenance generally lasts around 5 or 6 hours, but given that Update 2.0 is the biggest one yet, it could potentially take even longer.

Update 2.0 will release worldwide on July 20 or 21 depending on your time zone.

What does Genshin Impact Update 2.0 include?

There's a whole lot of content coming with Genshin Impact Update 2.0. One of the biggest additions is the Inazuma region, which will be the first major region to be added to the game since its launch. It consists of six major islands with ports, mountains, shrines, villages, and more. With Inazuma also comes a new Archon Quest as the Electro Archon Baal seeks the answers to eternity.

Three new playable characters are also being added, two of which are five stars. Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star Cryo sword user, Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro archer, and Sayu is a four-star Anemo claymore user. There are also a handful of new weapons and artifacts being introduced.

And for those who have been waiting for it, cross-save is finally making its way PlayStation, meaning you can transfer your PS4 and PS5 saves over to some of the best Android phones or PC.

Will there be compensation for server downtime?

Genshin Impact usually doles out Primogems to every player to compensate for server downtime. The amount can vary, but in the past miHoYo has given 60 Primogems per hour. These Primogems can be used to replenish Original Resin and redeem Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates. These can then be used during character and weapon wish events to unlock five-star items.

Timezone conversions

Timeanddate.com is the best way to check your time zone conversions as it lists almost every major city across the world and adjusts for daylight savings. There's also an interactive map that allows you to hover over various cities and compare their local times to yours.