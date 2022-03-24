Genshin Impact Update 2.6: Release date, characters, and everything new

Genshin Impact continues to grow, with regular new updates adding to the roster of characters and the regions players can explore. With 2.5 behind us, the developers at miHoYo are looking ahead to Genshin Impact Update 2.6. This isn't the largest update ever, but there's still plenty of new content players will get to chew on. Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact Update 2.6 so far.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The biggest draw of this update for Genshin Impact is the addition of The Chasm. Players will be able to explore this large underground area, which is noted as being the source of Liyue’s ores. Beautiful fluorescent flora and fauna can be found, but players will need to be careful, as not everything down in The Chasm is friendly.

This is only the beginning of our adventures in The Chasm, as miHoYo has shared that this is a foundation, with more to come in future updates. Genshin Impact grew into one of the best PS5 games available through regular new adventures and characters and it doesn't seem like that'll be changing anytime soon.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Down in The Chasm, a new boss called the Ruin Serpent has moved in, giving any potential explorers a strong challenge. Other enemies lurking in The Chasm include Abyss foes, hillichurls, Treasure Hoarders, and the Fatui.

There's some new items to reward you for your trouble though. Players will be granted the Lumenstone Adjuvant, which can be upgraded in order to better see in the dark. You'll also be able to unlock a new 4-star Weapon Billet and an all-new Namecard.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Only one new character is being added with this update, but he's leaving a memorable impression. Enter Kamisato Ayato, brother of Kamisato Ayaka, fan of drinking milk tea and cooking terrible food. Wielding a sword, Ayato can enter Takimeguri Kanka state with his Elemental Skill, leaving behind dangerous water illusions, dealing AoE damage and buffing the rest of the party.

Outside of Ayato, players should also start hoarding their Primogems if they want to collect more of Genshin Impact's characters, as reruns for Ayaka and Venti will follow in Wish Events later in the update.

Venti: As a bard, Venti goes where the wind takes him, fitting for a five-star Anemo user.

Ayaka: Sister of the new swordsman on the block, Ayaka is a five-star sword-wielding Cryo user.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The other big draw of this update is in the first-ever Irodori Festival. Hosted by Yae Miko, this event is drawing in talent from across Inazuma, Mondstadt, and Liyue. There'll be several games to take part in and while miHoYo is keeping a lot of things secret right now, we have a good idea of what to expect.

The Moon and Stars Inscribe: Players will have to take photos related to the relevant themes, which will inspire two poets.

The Floral Courtyard: You'll need to get your hands dirty with some soil and undertake flower arrangement.

Clash of Lone Blades: Shaking things up, players will duel a group of swordsmen in a fair fight, meaning no Elemental Bursts or Elemental Skills allowed.

Theater Mechanicus: Finally, this tower defense game is making its return, though with some changes, as players are promised each stage will take less time and allow for more strategy.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Update 2.6 is slated to arrive on March 30, 2022, keeping track with miHoYo's usual 42-day update schedule. As usual, whenever exactly the update arrives, you can expect the game to go down for regular maintenance at around 6 a.m. China Standard Time (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT). Players will get Primogems in exchange for the interruption.