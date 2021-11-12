What you need to know
- Genshin Impact Update 2.3 now has a release date of Nov. 24, 2021.
- New characters Arataki Itto and Gorou are joining the roster.
- There's also new winter activities, including the ability to build some snowmen.
Genshin Impact Update 2.3 is on the way, bringing some new quests, events and characters for players to enjoy in one of the best PS5 games available. The update has an official release date of Nov. 24, per PlayStation Blog, meaning players won't be waiting too long before exploring what this winter-themed outing has to offer. Headling the update are the new characters Arataki Itto and Gorou. You can check out the trailer for the update below:
The update is bringing a new training event to the mountain of Dragonspine, meaning players will need to make sure they're equipped for the freezing cold. In addition to some challenging training, which is broken up into three parts, players can also take part in building Puffy Snowmen by collecting the parts needed.
As one last challenge, there's a new dangerous boss on Tsurumi Island called the Golden Wolflord. This foe is capable of using Corrosion against your party while also summoning Rifthound Skulls to protect himself, so you'll have to stock up on healing items to even stand a chance against him.
Genshin Impact is currently available and free-to-play on mobile devices, PS5 and PS4.
