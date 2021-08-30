Genshin Impact Update 2.1 is on the way. It's not the largest update ever for the game but there's a lot to look forward to, as one of the best games on Android and console continues to grow, with cross-play already having united players across PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. Update 2.1 is set to release on Sep. 1 across all platforms. There's new characters on the way, including one particular character in an awesome crossover event. New gameplay mechanics are being introduced to Genshin Impact in the form of fishing, while there are also new quests and events for players to enjoy, all at no extra cost, since this is one of the best free PS5 games available. Here's what you can look forward to in Genshin Impact Update 2.1. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Genshin Impact Update 2.1 Aloy

In a huge crossover, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West is coming to Genshin Impact. To unlock Aloy, you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 20 or higher during the events of Update 2.1 and Update 2.2. It's also worth noting that while Aloy will be available for mobile players at a later date, she's only available for PS4 and PS5 players to grab right now. Aloy arrives in the world of Teyvat as a five-star hero, titled the "Savior From Another World." She has a wide variety of Cryo abilities that are fantastical but reflect her skill as an archer in her own games, which are developed by Guerrilla Games, part of Sony Worldwide Studios. "We've been very excited to work with Genshin Impact, especially when we have fans of each other from both teams," said Mathijs de Jonge, director at Guerrilla Games. "Aloy is a proven agile hunter and warrior who never hesitates to fight for a cause. We can't wait to see her teaming up with the Traveler who is also from another world to continue their adventure together in the Genshin Impact universe!" If you're looking forward to seeing Aloy in her own adventure, Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to launch on Feb. 18, 2022. Horizon Forbidden West takes Aloy into the former Western U.S, seeking out the root of a mysterious sickness. She'll be encountering a whole list of new machines along the way, including the Mammoth-esque Tremortusk. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 Fishing!

Fishing is here! There's a lot of different fish players can catch. These can be cooked or traded for various rewards, while new fishing rods can be unlocked. There's even a Lunar Realm event for players to go after the Lunar Leviathan, an especially large fish. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 Inazuma's story closes

The final quests of Inazuma arrive with Update 2.1, focusing on two new islands: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. The story chapter is called Omnipresence Over Mortals, spread across these two distinct, different locales, with Watatsumi Island a picturesque shrine that houses the fighters of the resistance amidst waterfalls. Meanwhile, Seirai Island crackles with power as massive storms rage, highlighting the ruined lands and buildings that used to be inhabited but are now abandoned. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 Moonchase Festival arrives

While the story of Inazuma is concluding, players can also head back over to Liyue, where the Moonchase Festival is taking place. This celebration is all about friends and family gathering together, so it's quite fitting that players can collect new recipes to cook Liyue dishes at Liyue Harbor. Food is the clear focus but there's also a treasure hunt called Moonlight Seeker. This event brings Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests for players to find across Liyue, Mondstadt, and Dragonspine. The Moonchase Charms can be turned in for a variety of rewards, including the Luxurious Sea-Lord, a four-star claymore sword. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 New characters to recruit

In addition to Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy, there's three non-crossover characters players can add to their roster with this update, bringing the full list of Genshin Impact characters to 41, when including Aloy. Raiden Shogun : Five-star Electro polearm user. Raiden Shogun is the ruler of the Inazuma Shogunate herself, while displaying "calmness, majesty and divine power."

: Five-star Electro polearm user. Raiden Shogun is the ruler of the Inazuma Shogunate herself, while displaying "calmness, majesty and divine power." Sangonomiya Kokomi : Five-star Hydro catalyst user. Sangonomiya Kokomi brings healing skills that can benefit her teammates.

: Five-star Hydro catalyst user. Sangonomiya Kokomi brings healing skills that can benefit her teammates. Kujou Sara: Four-star Electro bow user. An adopted member of the Kujou clan, this warrior "with wings of a dark raven" provides solid damage and buffs. Additionally, there'll be some story quests for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi, allowing players to learn more about both powerful women. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 New Trounce Domain boss

There's a new Trounce Domain boss named Signora for players to challenge. Signora took around eight months for the developers to design, with a focus on her having a "noble aura and great power" with the ability to swap between Cryo and Pyro, appropriately changing the environment in which she is battled as well. Signora is accompanied by two new Boss Enemies, Hydro Hypostasis and Thunder Manifestation.