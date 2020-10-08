Water, Earth, Fire, Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony...oh wait. Wrong fandom. Genshin Impact is a magical game where every playable character is the master of an Element. The way that these Elements interact with each other sometimes results in added effects or damages. So, you'll definitely want to take advantage of certain Elemental combinations in order to defeat enemies more efficiently.

Depending on what Elements the characters in your party have can also result in party bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Elements, Status Effects, Elemental Reactions, and Elemental Resonance.

Looking to find even more fun on your phone? Check out the best Android games.