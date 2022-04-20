First gameplay trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

What you need to know

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution is another VR-exclusive entry in the Walking Dead universe.

The game is said to span 20 hours of new gameplay when it releases later in 2022.

A towering, deadly new enemy awaits the still-flooded grounds of post-apocalyptic New Orleans, and the Tower is out for revenge after the events in the first game.

Players will find plenty of new weapons, items, NPCs, and more in the sprawling open world where Skydance Interactive says individual choices matter.

The zombie hordes are returning once again to the flooded, post-apocalyptic streets of New Orleans in the return of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution. That mouthful of a title takes place in brand new, undiscovered areas of the city, including the ability to find lots of new items, weapons, NPCs, and a host of new enemies where players will reprise their role as The Tourist. There's even said to be one hulking enemy that's out for your blood, reminding us at least a little bit of the Nemesis from Resident Evil 3.



Chapter 2: Retribution, as Skydance Interactive refers to it, is the sequel to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which has widely been considered the best Quest 2 game by many since its launch on the Oculus Quest 2 in 2020. The second chapter is upping the ante in every way, bringing back the visceral combat and physics-based interaction systems. Players can, once again, scavenge items they find in the world throughout each day and craft them into bigger and better weapons, armor, and support items to get them to the end.

Throughout the world, you'll encounter NPCs that will sometimes give you quests to embark on, while others might not take so kindly to your presence. Like the original, warring gangs can form a deadly alliance for your foes or a perilous obstacle to overcome in your path to shape the future of New Orleans. From the sounds of things, Skydance Interactive seems to be integrating even more weighty decisions this time around, ensuring that your individual playthrough feels like the result of your choices.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution is debuting later in 2022 on multiple VR headsets, with the Meta Quest 2 as a confirmed platform. The screenshots above are clearly from the PC or potential PS VR2 versions of the game given the visual fidelity, so look for more official platform release announcements and details as the game edges closer to the launch date. For now, you can wishlist it on Steam and Quest platforms.