The Sony PlayStation VR2 launched with dozens of great games, many of which were ported with better graphics and expanded content from the Meta Quest 2. If you've already played through your launch library and are looking for more upcoming PSVR 2 games to scratch your VR itch, rest assured: more are coming!

Although only a few upcoming titles are PSVR 2 exclusives, we've spotted a ton of exciting new games, ports, and adaptations of 2D games on the horizon — many of which are destined to number among the best PSVR 2 games as soon as they launch. Here's everything we know about future PSVR 2 games for you to look forward to.

PSVR 2 games arriving this month

Another Fisherman's Tale

A Fisherman's Tale is one of our favorite Quest puzzle games, with compelling gameplay and a trippy story-within-a-story narrative. Years later, we're thrilled that Vertigo Games has brought the franchise back for both the Quest and PSVR 2, where it arrived on May 11.

In Another Fisherman's Tale, your character has wooden, detachable hands, which shapes much of the gameplay. You can throw your hands to unreachable spots and control them to solve a puzzle or replace your hands with new tools like hooks or grabby claws that'll come in useful. We love it and have already named it one of the best PSVR 2 puzzle games.

Buy at PlayStation Store

Walkabout Mini Golf

Walkabout Mini Golf is legendary in the VR community for a reason. Not only are the swinging mechanics and physics top-notch, but the courses are exactly what a mini-golf game should be all about: adventure and intrigue. Not only are the 8 included courses amazingly fun and original, but the developers have released an incredible number of DLC courses since the original Quest 2 release.

Those courses include fantasy releases like Jim Henson's Labyrinth and Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, but also amazing original concepts like Sweetopia and Upside Town. Not enough for you? Maybe one of the lost cities like Shangri-La, Atlantis, El Dorado, or many others might wet your whistle? No matter what theme you enjoy, there's almost certainly a course for that in Walkabout.

Buy at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Humanity

Humanity takes the Lemmings game concept into a mysterious, block-filled 3D space, takes away the fear of death, and turns you into a Shiba Inu that shepherds mindless people to their destination through puzzles and obstacles. In addition to 90 stages, you can create your own stages or play other fans' creations.

From the mind behind other popular VR games like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected, Humanity looks deeply bizarre and a bit disturbing, but also relaxing since there's no fear of failure if you take too long or try the wrong solution. It's available on PS5 in both standard and VR mode.

Release date: May 16 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Red Matter 2

The sequel to one of the most unique (and gorgeous) VR action-adventure games is coming to PSVR 2 with enhanced visuals. That includes 120Hz support, 4K textures, enhanced lighting and bloom, and enhanced haptics support.

In the game, you'll play as Sasha, an agent awakened in a lunar base tasked with uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Red Matter. The Cold-War-in-space theme makes it the perfect setting for a spy thriller, and Red Matter 2 improves every single part of the Red Matter experience.

Between the ingenious hacking tool, the versatile jetpack, and the brain-bending puzzles — plus combat that wasn't in the original game — Red Matter 2 will constantly blow your mind as you make your way through it's beautiful, detailed environments.

Release date: May 18 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

A VR spin-off of the weird stealth horror mystery game that YouTubers spent years obsessing over, Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue is single-player but has you swapping between different characters in real-time, using different abilities to outsmart the titular neighbor and rescue your friend being held hostage.

As in the original, you'll use environmental objects to break through or traverse obstacles, while avoiding the AI-driven Mr. Peterson who can learn your patterns over time unless you get creative. It recreates the charming cartoonish look you know and love, with the added bonus of motion controls to make it feel more natural.

Release date: May 24 (Pre-order here (opens in new tab))

Budget Cuts Ultimate

Budget Cuts has been THE go-to VR stealth series on the PC for years now, and while it did see an original PSVR release, the original PSVR's tracking made it hard to really appreciate the game in all its glory.

Budget Cuts Ultimate is a new compilation game comprised of Budget Cuts 1 and 2 cut together in one big game, and it's going to blow our minds all over again when it launches soon.

Release date: June 1 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Upcoming PSVR 2 exclusives

While some games like Resident Evil 4 Remake are confirmed PSVR 2 exclusives, others simply list PS VR2 as the only platform available but could theoretically come to PC VR in the future. Still, these games were definitely designed with PS5 graphical power in mind.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Like Resident Evil Village, the latest Resident Evil 4 Remake will get a free VR Mode for all buyers. The Village port added eye tracking, 3D audio, haptics, and support for 4K HDR graphics per eye; plus, of course, the gameplay itself was adapted so you interact with your environment, aim manually at enemies, and pull weapons from your waist and shoulders instead of a menu.

The RE4 Remake update should add a similar gameplay experience to Resident Evil 4 VR for the Quest, only with drastically better graphics. Since the low-res version was our favorite VR game that year, we can only imagine how epic this new port will be.

Release date: 2023 (Buy non-VR version now at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab))

Synapse

nDreams, the studio behind Little Cities, Phantom: Covert Ops, Far Cry VR, and the upcoming Ghostbusters VR (see below), designed Synapse with "brutal firepower, expressive 1:1 telekinesis and an iconic art style."

Set in a dream-like world that reminds me of Control's Astral Plane (but rockier), Synapse lets you fling enemies with one hand while blasting them with weapons in the other. Designed as a true next-gen experience for PS VR2 instead of a port, Synapse looks especially beautiful in the gameplay we've seen thus far.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Firewall Ultra

4v4 tactical VR shooter Firewall Ultra is a follow-up to PSVR game Firewall Zero Hour, with the same basic premise: join a squad of Contractors (each with unique abilities) and take your objectives by communicating closely with squadmates,

Another upcoming PSVR 2 exclusive, Firewall Ultra will take full advantage of the hardware. It'll have foveated rendering, finger touch detection and adaptive triggers, eye tracking, haptic feedback, and beautiful 4K HDR graphics. It also has some key upgrades over Zero Hour like dedicated servers and a switch to Unreal Engine 5.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

CrossFire is an FPS tactical shooter first launched in 2007 that, like Counter-Strike, has kept its popularity and fanbase in the years since, mainly in China. Now, CrossFire: Sierra Squad brings the game to VR with improved graphics, 39 weapon types, and several game modes (arcade, realism, and hardcore horde) in addition to 60 campaign levels.

You play as the leader of your squad taking on rival squads in a spin-off of the CrossFire world that long-time fans will appreciate. The game will support co-op mode with up to three other teammates, though we're not sure yet if there will be PvP or just AI foes to fight.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Aces of Thunder

A VR spin-off of military sim War Thunder, Aces of Thunder is all about jumping into World War II-era planes and dueling other players or teams of players. Apparently "made specifically with capabilities of PlayStation VR2 in mind," the dogfighting game looks to have some pretty great graphics and will benefit from tools like foveated rendering as you look out of the cockpit on the hunt for foes.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

C-Smash VRS

Sega arcade fans will remember the classic C-Smash. It's a bit like Pong, and bit like Breakout, and all arcade fun. This classic has been reimagined for VR by the some of the same folks behind The Last Worker and adds impressive co-op and versus multiplayer modes to its single-player component.

Better yet? You can play the demo for it right now for free.

Release date: June 23 (Play free demo and preorder now (opens in new tab))

Upcoming PSVR 2 games we're most excited about for June 2023 and beyond

Aliens VR

(Image credit: Survios)

Survios (Creed: Rise to Glory) is working with 20th Century Fox on a new Aliens game that will "feature an original storyline, set between the Alien and Aliens ﬁlms, where a battle hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs."

The description makes it seem like this game will be more like Aliens Fireteam Elite (or Colonial Marines) than Alien Isolation, but we'll have to wait and see how the game strikes the right balance between action and horror. Regardless, we're tentatively excited; we just expect it'll be some time before the game arrives.

Release date: Unknown

Among Us VR

One of our favorite Quest 2 multiplayer experiences, Among Us VR launched with one map (The Skeld II) and will add the Polus map in 3D next. We're thrilled that it'll arrive on PSVR 2 next, hopefully with cross-platform multiplayer. That way, the player base of crewmates and imposters can expand for even more fun accusations and trickery.

Release date: Unknown

Ancient Dungeon VR

Since it appears that Minecraft probably won't come to PSVR 2 anytime soon, nor spin-offs like Minecraft Dungeons, then voxel roguelite Ancient Dungeon VR will be the next best thing. It's a charming indie game that has you descending into the depths while fighting off foes and slowly unlocking new weapons and permanent upgrades. Developer Eric Thullen has said on Twitter that he's working on a PSVR 2 port — though "it's more work than expected so it'll still take a while."

Release date: Unknown

Beat Saber

Beat Saber hardly needs any introduction at this point. Since Beat Games is owned by Meta, it's a relief to hear that the PSVR 2 will get the game. We assume that PSVR 1 owners will either receive the game for free or have to pay for an upgraded version, and that your DLC packs will carry over. But we don't know yet how long it'll be before the upgraded port arrives with better haptics and graphics.

Release date: Unknown

Behemoth

Skydance Interactive, the developer behind The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, is shifting its focus from the zombie shooter genre to a new IP that looks like a cross between Shadow of the Colossus and a FromSoft game. The cinematic trailer shows a mixture of brutal close-quarter combat and traversing a massive monster in a snowy hellscape. We can only hope the final game lives up to the epic trailer.

Release date: Late 2023

The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin

After making The Twilight Zone VR, studio Fun Train is returning to another popular spooky franchise with a sequel to 2017 horror game The Exorcist Legion VR. Both a single-player and cooperative experience, SIN (short for Safety in Numbers) will no doubt have you deal with horrifying demons possessing those around you.

Release date: Late 2023

The Foglands

Of all the upcoming PSVR 2 games on our list, this one looks especially promising. This sci-fi/Western mash-up roguelike will challenge your shooting, throwing, and dodging skills as you fight both monsters and dangerous factions. At the same time, you'll also have to scrounge up supplies, interact with NPCs like The Stranger, and figure out "hidden secrets" about the world. The combat looks fantastic, and we can definitely see ourselves diving into The Fog over and over.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

You ain't afraid of no ghosts, so go out with your squad of fellow Ghostbusters and save San Francisco from the spectral vortex consuming it. The game looks like it has lovingly recreated some of the equipment and ghosts from the original movies, so you'll feel like you've really stepped into the world in the new campaign against the Ghost Lord and his minions.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist here (opens in new tab))

Green Hell VR

In Green Hell VR, you begin your adventure as Jake Higgins, a famous anthropologist who heads to the jungle with his wife, Mia, to study the native Yabahuca tribe. Unfortunately, for Jake, the jungle is a hostile place and he ends up getting separated from his wife as things continue to get worse every day.

Needless to say, in Green Hell VR, you'll need to have your wits about you to survive and get back to civilization. Craft gear, scavenge food, hunt and cook, and try to survive this harrowing tale filled with fascinating stories and frightening predators. Will you find Mia, or will you both die in the jungle? Green Hell VR was originally a single-player game but has a co-op mode coming soon.

Release date: 2023

Hellsweeper VR

Hellsweeper VR is a bit like if you took the most evil, vicious-looking spirits from Spirited Away and mixed them with a realistic, physics-based combat simulator. This roguelike lets you traverse the underworld and fight demonic entities, leveling up your weapons and magic until you die.

Like any good roguelike, your abilities carry over to the next run, letting you delve deeper and deeper into the depths of Hell to face bigger and badder enemies. This one comes from the makers of Sairento VR, one of the fastest, critically-acclaimed VR action games ever, so we've got big expectations.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Journey to Foundation

Based on Isaac Asimov's classic, Journey to Foundation is a roleplaying adventure game that sees players hacking, blasting, and even sneaking and disguising their way through the Galactic Empire. As an agent in the Commission of Public Safety, you'll begin the story by investigating a couple of deserters but, as you'd expect, what you find tips you off to the beginning of a long and memorable journey.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

MADiSON

If you're someone who enjoys incredibly disturbing, psychological thrillers, MADiSON VR will be right up your alley. MADiSON has been compared to the ephemeral PT thanks to its corridor-walking mechanics and terrifying jump scares, and bringing the haunted camera mechanics into VR feels like the perfect fit.

Release date: 2023

Nock

Ever since it launched on the Quest platform, Nock has been a favorite of eSports players and home-grown all-stars, alike. It can be described a bit like "Rocket League with bow and arrow," which is probably all most players will need to understand what to do.

Two teams face off to score goals against each other with a giant ball using nothing but a bow and some arrows. The developer's unique art style really shines in the game and makes it feel wholly unique among VR games.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom

Fans of the show will immediately understand the charm of strolling down the streets of Small Heath to the tune of Red Right Hand. In this side story that takes place somewhere in the middle of the six Peaky Blinders show seasons, you'll be following Tommy Shelby's orders to find Winston Churchill’s Red Box. This briefcase contains the identities of every British agent around the globe, meaning your mission is for king & country instead of just profit.

It's fully voiced by all the original actors in the show, so the entire thing feels incredibly authentic. The game has received critical acclaim from fans since its release on the Quest platform, and we rather enjoyed it when we got our hands on it (opens in new tab) last year.

Release date: 2023

Pixel Ripped 1978

The latest in the Pixel Ripped series takes you all the way back to 1978 when bell-bottoms were just barely still in style and Atari reigned supreme in the world of video games. This time around, the Pixel Ripped crew has teamed up directly with Atari to not only bring you back through a nostalgia trip but to do something the Atari never had the power to do: thrust you into the world instead of just playing the game on a flat TV.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Propagation: Paradise Hotel is an offshoot of the original Propagation VR (opens in new tab) released on Steam in 2020 and takes a much more personal approach to the zombie-slaying story. You play as Emily Diaz, a woman trapped in a hotel with a lone security guard, desperately trying to escape and find your sister. But Emily has been here for weeks and getting out is no easy task. Roam the halls and do your best to make it to the rooftop in one piece. This one is seriously frightening.

Release date: 2023 (Wishlist now (opens in new tab))

Samurai Slaughter House

There's a certain feeling many gamers get when they hear the term "Metroidvania." It's more than the culmination of two classic series' — Metroid and Castlevania. It means a big game world that encourages players to not only progress and unlock new abilities but to re-explore area to find out what those abilities might now allow them to find.

With its hand-painted look that might remind you a bit of Okami — just with a bit of film noire added for good measure — this over-the-top action Metroidvania takes players through a fantasy Japanese-themed world to fight monsters and bad guys alike. Wield a katana, slice foes into bits, and gain powers that will have you aching to see what the next upgrade is.

Stranger Things VR

Stranger Things needs no introduction, which is why it's so exciting to see a game that lets you play as the antagonist instead of the protagonist. This game doesn't have you playing as one of the kids you might be so familiar with if you're a fan of the show. Instead, you'll play as Vecna to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.

You'll wield all of Vecna's amazing powers including the ability to form the hive mind, explore unknown realities, and tame the void. Along the way, you'll conjure up nightmares while invading minds, all from the comfort of your VR headset. Ready to become the bad guy?

Release date: Winter 2023

Stride

Are you a Mirror's Edge fan? Stride takes all the parkour fun from the series and brings it into VR, letting players fulfill their fantasy of being a parkour champion without the risks of falling to your death from a high rise.

The original PSVR release included the arena — a collection of buildings you could jump to while eliminating enemies or collecting items — and a forward-focused running mode that can be played in an endless loop or a timed run, depending on if you wanted to make the leaderboards.

Stride's developer, Joy Way, is working on a proper multi-hour single-player campaign for the launch of the PSVR 2 version which will, no doubt, feature far better controls and immersion than the somewhat limited original PSVR release.

Release date: 2023

Sushi Ben

From the makers of cult classic Hatoful Boyfriend comes Sushi Ben, a made-for-VR narrative adventure that tasks players with saving a local sushi restaurant from going out of business. This one has been in development for quite a while and was even nominated for two awards at the 2021 Raindance Immersive festival.

As you might expect from a narrative adventure, this manga-inspired title doesn't just have you making sushi or managing a restaurant. You'll also be fishing, catching bugs, exorcising ghosts, cleaning off shrines, practicing archery, walking the dog, and much more. It's a game that follows the life of Ben and everything he's got to do.

Release date: 2023

Ultrawings 2

Any SNES or N64 fans in the house? You might remember the classic Pilotwing games that had players flying around to complete challenges in various types of aircraft. Ultrawings 2 captures all the joy of the Nintendo classic and puts plenty of additional layers on top.

Dogfight in open cockpit planes like you were a World War I ace. Shoot down enemies attacking your base, defend the city, or just stick your pistol out the window and take down that patrol you missed on your last run. Ultrawings 2 is often heralded as the best flying game in VR and you'll soon find out why on PSVR 2.

Release date: 2023

X8

Love the Overwatch formula but need a new reason to return to it? X8 hopes to transform the hero-based multiplayer shooter formula by bringing it to VR. Play as one of 8 hero units, each with their own abilities that can be unlocked and used during battle, including an arsenal of fantastic weaponry.

X8 is releasing in early access on the Quest and on Steam VR in May 2023 but is going to be more widely available later in the year for PSVR 2. We've already played the game on Quest and had a blast! It's a ton of fun — especially if you enjoy the shooter hero formula — and it's going to have a boatload of content and some impressive polish when it fully launches on all major VR platforms later this year.

Release date: 2023

All other upcoming PSVR 2 games

Plenty of upcoming PSVR 2 games on the horizon haven't received official trailers yet, but their developers have announced that the games are coming. Most of this list comes courtesy of Eurogamer's Ian Higton, who listed nearly 100 upcoming games (opens in new tab) in a recent YouTube compilation, as well as our own research. Here is a full list of upcoming games to expect.

22 Racing Series

Affected: The Asylum

Alvo

ARCADE District M

Awesome Asteroids

Bad Dreams

Black Hole Pool

Black Trail

Blacktop Hoops

Blood Trail

Bloody Hell Hotel

C-Smash VRS

Colossal Cave

D-Day Enhanced

Desperate Vladivostok

Distortion VR

Dropship Commander

Drunk or Dead 2

Engram

Firmament

FITNESS - Rezzil Player

Galaxy Cart

Ghosts of Tabor

Golf+

Grimlord

The Guy VR Deluxe

Hellish Quart

Hellsplit Arena

Hubris

Hyperstacks

Into the Darkness

Jurassic Snap

Kizuna AI

Last Labyrinth

The Last Worker

Lonn VR

Low-Fi

Lucky Fish Bread

Medieval Destiny

Mixture

Neolithic Dawn

OVRDark

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Prison Simulator VR

Project Lousianna: The Bounds VR

Project Wingman

RC Airplane Challenge

Real VR Fishing

Requisition VR

The Riese Project

Seeker: My Shadow

Super Kit: To the Top

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Solaris Off-World Combat 2

Soul of Kaeru

Surv1v3

Survival Nation

Synapse

Talking Dogs

Tempus 84

Tin Hearts

The Twilight Zone VR

Undead Citadel

Vali VR

Volcanic Core

VR Skater

Wanderer

Wandering in Space

Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance

Now that you know what upcoming PSVR 2 games to look forward to, you may want to check out our guide on 8 tips and tricks for PSVR 2 owners that'll make playing these games more enjoyable once they arrive.

We also have guides on how to clean the PSVR 2 safely, so you keep your console looking and feeling good after a sweaty Beat Saber session. And you may also want to know which headphones work with the PSVR 2 in case you want to replace the default earbuds.