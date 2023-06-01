Vampire the Masquerade VR is here to take a bite out of your Quest and PSVR 2

What you need to know

The popular Vampire: The Masquerade games are coming to VR for the first time in late 2023 for the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and PSVR 2.

Developer Fast Travel Games describes it as "a blood-soaked VR adventure RPG."

Players will sneak around Venice using superhuman vampire abilities in a gritty, dark narrative.

Vampires are kind of weird. They might be blood-sucking human life-ending monsters but many of them, like members of the Banu Haqim clan, are devoted to upholding a moral code. Good thing Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice, just unveiled at the Meta Games Showcase, puts you in the shoes of one of these clan members then, right?

Justice, as it's so perfectly titled, is a single-player "blood-soaked VR adventure RPG" for the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and PSVR 2 that's releasing later in 2023 for $30. The game is set in the beautiful city of Venice, a place you're visiting not because you wanted to go on vacation. Rather, the death-worshiping Hecata vampires that live there are the most likely culprits behind the death of your clan's leader and a precious stolen relic.

Like the popular PC series, players will find plenty of NPCs to talk to and side quests to complete as they venture through the streets to solve the game's main narrative. Vampire powers mean you're not just stuck hiding behind walls or crates but can even hide in plain sight with the Cloak of Shadows power.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Fast Travel Games) (Image credit: Fast Travel Games) (Image credit: Fast Travel Games) (Image credit: Fast Travel Games) (Image credit: Fast Travel Games)

Like a proper RPG, this one has skill trees to upgrade stealth, combat, stamina, and improve powers, all earned through story and mission progression. You'll be exploring everything from alleyways to canals, catacombs to palaces (palazzos) along the way. Drinking blood, apparently, has no bounds.

The developer behind the game, Fast Travel Games, has been responsible for some of the best Quest 2 games including the horrifying Wraith: The Oblivion — Afterlife. Clearly, they love working on immersive horror games with multiple subtitles and, thus far, have been exceedingly good at the task.