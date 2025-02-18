What you need to know

The fifth annual Meta Connect has been announced for September 17–18, 2025.

Meta says the event is for "virtual and mixed reality developers, content creators, metaverse mavens, and AI glasses enthusiasts."

They also announced the first-ever LlamaCon for April 29, 2025, where Meta will "share the latest on our open source AI developments."

Meta Connect 2025 begins on September 17, 2025. The 5th annual Meta conference will focus on Meta Quest headsets, AI glasses, and other AI developments. But you won't have to wait until the fall to learn more about Meta AI.

In the same Tuesday reveal, Meta announced LlamaCon, a developer conference focused on their open-source AI, Llama. It takes place on April 29, and Meta says it will share "the latest on our open source AI developments" to help devs "build amazing apps and products, whether as a start-up or at scale."

On Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared this news, listing both dates and saying, "LlamaCon is a new event for developers building with Llama. See you there!" with a short video of an actual Llama wearing some kind of AI smart glasses.

We know from recent Meta earnings that the latest Llama 4 version should arrive soon, and that the company intends to spend a massive $65 billion on AI in 2025. A conference dedicated to announcing the new version and jumpstarting dev engagement with their Llama platform makes sense for Meta.

Meta has said the new Llama 4 will enable "a host of new product innovation in areas like speech and reasoning" in order to make Meta AI more voice-based, and that pivot will be an important one before Meta Connect 2025, which we believe will focus primarily on AI glasses.

Meta Connect 2025 will take place on Meta's campus in Menlo Park, CA. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

While Meta Connect 2023 and 2024 highlighted the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, respectively, we don't expect the Quest 4 until 2026 based on a credible leak, making an appearance this year unlikely.

Meta Connect 2025 should have new developments for XR fans, but probably not on the hardware front. It's possible that we could see one of the third-party Horizon OS headsets at Connect 2025 — the ASUS ROG headset recently leaked — but Meta's former VP of VR Mark Rabkin told us at Connect 2024 that they're "really trying to let our partners lead the way" in terms of unveiling their headsets, making a Connect 2025 appearance less likely.

Instead, we expect new announcements for Meta Horizon OS and a focus on free-to-play content, as well as any new AAA game announcements.

The real focus of Meta Connect 2025 should be AI glasses. Last month, a Meta leak indicated the company is making Oakley smart glasses, a stylish spin-off of its massively popular Ray-Ban Metas. Those are guaranteed to make an appearance if they're ready by September 18; we heard from Meta's glasses manufacturer EssilorLuxottica that they've already sold 2 million Meta smart glasses and are aiming for 10 million per year by 2026.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Meta revealed its Orion AR glasses at Connect 2024, and we'll likely see more AR prototypes in 2025, if not a consumer-ready version. That same leak indicated that Meta is working on $1,000 "Hypernova" smart glasses with a HUD for showing notifications and Meta AI info; The Verge suggests they intend to sell them in 2025, making Connect 2025 a likely candidate to show them off.

We may also see more of the EMG wristband that reads your neural signals and interprets them for gesture controls for smart glasses. And a leaked Meta internal memo suggests Meta is working on "half a dozen more AI powered wearables," which could include anything from other glasses prototypes to the long-rumored Meta smartwatch.

All in all, Meta could have plenty of hardware in store for Meta Connect 2025, whether or not we see any Quest headsets!