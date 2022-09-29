First Oculus Quest 3 leak reveals a huge redesign that's closer to Quest Pro

What you need to know

YouTuber and VR leaker Bradley Lynch has shared some mockup CAD images for the Quest 3 headset, as well as providing some updated information of what features to expect.

The Quest 3 will reportedly not feature any kind of eye or face tracking, unlike the upcoming Quest Pro.

The overall design of the headset is being based on the Quest Pro, with thinner lenses that allow for more balanced weight distribution.

Meta is also reportedly investing in Project Razor, a plan for creating high-end VR game experiences using Cloud technology.

A new leak is giving us a glance at some of the features we can expect the Meta Quest 3 headset to use, with a few improvements that seem to build on what will be offered with the upcoming Quest Pro.

YouTuber Bradley Lynch (SadleyItsBradley) shared (opens in new tab) some updated information for what Meta is currently planning for the Quest 3 VR headset. Most surprising out of everything, Lynch indicates that the Quest 3 will not feature any sort of eye tracking or face tracking, something that is notably being included with the Quest Pro.

Physically, the Quest 3 is heavily based on the design of the Quest Pro, even including the same "pancake" lenses that'll allow for better weight distribution.

Another big feature for the Quest 3 is in something Lynch says is called Project Razor, Meta's plan for high-end Cloud gaming across VR. This project will allow Meta's first-party development teams to create VR games that can't run on the headset alone, while also keeping people from having to purchase or build a high-end gaming PC.

All of this comes as Sony is currently working on its next iteration of consumer-focused gaming VR with the PS VR2. While there's no exact price or release date, PS VR2 is currently planned to launch at some point in early 2023, and will feature eye tracking that's supporting in titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain.