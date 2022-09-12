Conquest Pro Headphones coming to Oculus Quest 2 and VR headsets this October

What you need to know

The Conquest Pro Headphones offers Hi-Res Audio Certified sound, passive noise cancellation, and comfort with multiple degrees for adjustments.

The headphones are compatible with the Oculus Quest 2 and the majority of VR headsets and alternative head straps.

Can be preordered now for $179, though the price will increase to $199 in October.

Conquest VR has opened preorders for its Hi-Res Audio Certified virtual reality headset headphones, the Conquest Pro Headphones, that will work with the majority of VR headsets and straps.

The Conquest Pro Headphones features extendable clamps that make it compatible with a wide range of VR headsets including the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Rift-S, HTC Vive Focus 3, Pico Neo 2, Pico Neo 3, and Varjo Aero. The headphones are connected through the 3.5mm audio jack, which frees up any USB ports for other accessories.

The headphones have also been tested with official alternative head straps including the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery. It also works with various third-party straps such as KIWI's elite strap, one of the best Oculus Quest 2 head straps.

Comfortability is a major focus for the headphones with five adjustments to fit different head shapes and are back-weighted to balance out the VR headset. The soft ear pads and design prevents ear compression after long play sessions and sound leakage with passive noise cancellation.

It is quite the opposite of the recently revealed Logitech Chorus VR headphones, which features open speakers that hover over the ears and allow Meta Quest 2 players to still hear the world around them while playing.

The Conquest Pro Headphones can be preordered through Conquest VR's website, and is expected to start shipping in the first week of October. The package includes the headphones, a carrying case, a 3.5mm audio cable, and five sets of logo discs for $179. The website notes that the price will increase to $199 after the preorder period ends after Oct. 1.