Can you mod the Quest Pro head strap or face cover?

Can you modify the Meta Quest Pro head strap or facial interface? You cannot replace the Meta Quest Pro head strap or swap out the facial interface, as you can with the Meta Quest 2. Its standalone design means the Meta Quest Pro mostly doesn't need modifying. But we may still see covers for the forehead area or rear battery attachments for the strap come from third-party accessory makers, and some Quest Pro owners are already (unofficially) modifying the headset.

Why the Meta Quest Pro head strap doesn't need modding

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Quest owners are used to modifying their headsets to improve them. The Quest 2, for example, has an uncomfortable front-heavy head strap and a skin-irritating foam cover. Many users remove the default strap and facial interface as a result, choosing a new strap with a built-in battery pack so you get augmented battery life.

The Meta Quest Pro has a very different design. The built-in halo strap has no top strap at all, loosening or tightening via an adjustment knob on the back of the headset. The strap's outside is rigid while the inside is soft, with padding on the back to cradle your head and in the front to rest on your forehead.

There are no attachment points where the strap can be removed; it's one connected device from strap to headset. And there's no "facial interface" like on the Quest 2 because your face doesn't rest against the Quest Pro. Instead, there's a second adjustment knob that moves the lenses closer or further away from your eyes, leaving enough room for glasses if you wear them.

Given that third-party accessory makers frequently sold silicone face covers to slot over the Quest 2 interface, it's possible someone could sell one that slots on top of the forehead padding. That's the one point where the headset is pressed close to your face and will require frequent cleaning if you wear the Quest Pro daily, but no company has sold such an accessory as of yet.

I have been using Quest Pro for a few hours, and it is now clear to me that this is just too heavy for a prolonged use. So I decided to add an overhead band as an extra weight support. I feel much better this way. pic.twitter.com/YRUkxJnkb3October 27, 2022 See more

Some Quest Pro owners have complained that the headset is too heavy, with some users like Kojiro Yano adding their own overhead band for "extra weight support." So it's possible users will find ways to improve the head strap even if they can't replace it.

The only official Quest Pro accessories that qualify for this discussion are the official full light blockers, which magnetically attach to the front of the headset to block out your surroundings for VR gaming. If you want the Quest Pro for gaming, you'll definitely want a blocker.

(Image credit: u/45rpmadapter on Reddit)

One downside of the Quest Pro all-in-one design is that you're stuck with a measly two-hour battery life, while the Quest 2 can last twice as long with the Elite Strap with Battery. But some Quest Pro owners are already attaching Quest 2 battery packs to the Quest Pro, as seen in the photo above.

Using velcro straps, the Redditor (opens in new tab) keeps the BoboVR B2 Dock Battery Pack in place. You magnetically attach a battery to the dock, so if you buy more than one battery, you can swap in a fully-charged battery and charge the empty battery before getting back to work on your Quest Pro.

It's a clever solution with some downsides: you have to be comfortable with modding rather than using an official tool, and unlike the front-heavy Quest 2, the well-balanced Quest Pro could actually become rear-heavy with a big battery on the back. But if you can accept the DIY nature of the solution, you could attach one of the best Quest 2 battery packs to your Quest Pro.

