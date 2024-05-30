Meta's mixed reality fitness concept just got invented by someone else

What you need to know

Alo Moves is making a mixed reality yoga app for the Meta Quest 3.

It's the first mixed reality app that uses volumetric coaches for fully immersive at-home yoga sessions.

Alo Moves is an on-demand online yoga platform and the app will also include the full suite of 2D classes.

Folks might remember when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the virtual stage in 2021 and debuted the Metaverse. During the unveiling, one of the keystone examples was a vision of at-home workouts with real coaches that can be virtually placed in your home, lending the authenticity and personability these platforms currently lack.

Surprisingly, Meta isn't going to be the company that actually invents this, despite ushering in the vision. Instead, that honor will go to Alo Moves, an online on-demand "movement and mindfulness" platform that's currently creating a new high-tech mixed reality app for the Meta Quest 3 that's co-developed with the Oscar-winning visual effects studio, Magnopus.

The Alo Moves Quest 3 app will give at-home yoga fans to virtually see a life-sized instructor in their own home, recreated in lifelike three-dimensional space thanks to a unique volumetric capture method. This will allow players to not only move around the coach as they might in real life but also to use the power of mixed reality and "shrink" the coach so they can be placed anywhere in the room for easy reference during movement and mindfulness sessions.

The concept of this is very similar to what we saw in Zuckerberg's initial unveiling of Metaverse concepts, which would provide the tools for people to experience virtual activities in a way that feels more like an in-person event.

Alo Moves will deliver regular five to twenty-four minute classes with real instructors similar to Supernatural, one of the best Meta Quest 3 exercise apps, but the key difference is that the coach will be in your home rather than in a virtual environment. That ensures that folks feel comfortable and safe since they can see their surroundings while still being able to focus on the workout.

Alo Moves XR is currently listed as coming soon and can be wishlisted on the Meta Horizon store.