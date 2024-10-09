Time's running out on these Prime Day gaming handheld deals

Do you remember the rush of sitting down to play a brand-new game on a brand-new console that you got? I sure do, and it's a feeling that I've been chasing for years. Thanks to the explosion in popularity of gaming handhelds, it's easier than ever to just sit back and fire up a game from your childhood from practically anywhere.

Devices like the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro or Logitech G Cloud aren't a new concept, by any means. What is new is seeing companies like Logitech and Razer enter the fray. And with events like Prime Day, you can save a few bucks such as getting the G Cloud for $40 off on Amazon.

With Prime Day upon us, the G Cloud isn't the only gaming handheld deal to be had. The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 SoC which offers a bit more oomph. Although we were hoping for a steeper discount given the recent Retroid Pocket 5 announcement, you can knock $25 off of the price, as long as you apply the on-page coupon.

What if you're in the market for a dedicated gaming handheld, but don't want to spend a bunch of money? Well, you're in luck thanks to devices like the Anbernic RG35XXSP and Miyoo Mini Plus. The former retails for about $87, while the latter is priced at $76. But you can enjoy a 20% discount on either one (or both) of these, which is pretty darn great.

Logitech G Cloud: $299 $259 at Amazon Despite its cloud gaming focus, the Logitech G Cloud is much more capable than just being used for streaming games. You can load it up with your own retro gaming library, download RetroArch, and enjoy all of your games.

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro: $249 $224 at Amazon Retroid has been in the handheld game for a few years, with the Pocket 4 Pro acting as the company's flagship handheld until recently. It's a bit more powerful than the G Cloud thanks to the Dimensity 1100 SoC, and comes in a bunch of awesome colors.

Anbernic RG35XXSP: $86.99 $71.99 at Amazon When it comes to nostalgia, it's one thing being able to play your favorite retro games. But it's something else entirely when you have a device replicates the same experience. The RG35XXSP is the perfect modern version of the Game Boy Advance SP, but can play so many more games from a variety of systems.

Miyoo Mini Plus: $75.99 $60.79 at Amazon If you're looking for something that's reminiscent of the Game Boy Pocket, look no further than the Miyoo Mini Plus. It sports a 3.5-inch HD display, and can slide right in and out of your pocket with ease.

While other gaming handhelds have been released, such as the Razer Edge and Ayaneo Pocket S, the G Cloud remains a fan favorite. Along with the solid performance, Logitech seemed to have struck gold when designing the ergonomics. It's something that other handhelds haven't been able to match up with, giving the G Cloud a distinct advantage.

The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is one of those G Cloud competitors, undercutting Logitech's handheld while being more powerful. The ergonomics are no match, but since you're saving a few bucks on the handheld itself, you can use that to pick up a grip!

Both of those handhelds are great in their own right, but they don't quite offer the nostalgic feeling you might be looking for. Have no fear, as the RG35XXSP manages to do just that, and so much more. Grab it, start playing your favorite games, and enjoy the satisfying "click" whenever you close the lid. Then, flip it back open and pick up right where you left off.

Then, there's the Miyoo Mini Plus, which is the successor to the Miyoo Mini, offering a larger screen and giving you the ultimate Game Boy Pocket experience. It supports more than 20 different emulators and up to eight hours of battery life. Plus, once you get into the world of these kinds of handhelds, you'll never want to go back.