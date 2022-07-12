This Razer headset features ANC and Bluetooth 5.0 – and it's discounted for Prime Day

You likely won't find better deals on headsets than during Amazon Prime Day. This Razer Opus X headset may not be best suited for PlayStation because it uses a wireless USB connection — and we know PlayStation doesn't play nice with those, pun intended — but it is a stellar PC headset that's compatible with other devices that support Bluetooth. Instead of dropping a Benjamin on it, you can get the Razer Opus X for just $80 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.

The Razer Opus X is fairly similar to the standard Razer Opus, but the latter model doesn't feature low latency mode and uses a hybrid method to offer its active noise cancelation. The Opus X can last 30 hours on a single charge, even up to 40 hours if you don't use ANC. That's more than enough time to put into your favorite games before needing a charge.

Accessorize in color

(opens in new tab) Razer Opus X: $100 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Razer headset has just about everything you could want: Bluetooth 5.0, active noise cancelation, a built-in microphone, and custom-tuned 40mm drivers. And as you can see from its picture, it comes in pink. No more dealing with your usual gaming colors of neon red and black.

Razer makes some of the best Bluetooth headsets around, and that it offers several models in a pink colorway makes it stand out from some other brands on the market. Instead of getting the gaudy neon reds or blues with black, it's a nice change of pace to see a light pink.

If you're picking up a headset to pair with your Android phone when you play some games over Xbox Game Pass, consider picking up the Razer Kishi as well. Amazon has it on sale for half off on Prime Day (opens in new tab), dropping it down to $50. It's an excellent mobile controller that's lightweight and now affordable.