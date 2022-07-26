Stadia Pro adds Saints Row: The Third, Calico, and more in August

What you need to know

Six games are being added to Stadia Pro in August 2022: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Calico, Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Murder by Numbers, and Welcome to Elk.

The Forgotten City will be launching for Stadia on July 28.

Anyone can play Wavetale this weekend only for free.

Google announced six more games will be coming to the Stadia Pro catalog at the beginning of August, a new game launching on the Stadia store later this week, more free game trials, and a free play weekend for everyone.

Headlining the list of new additions for Stadia Pro on Aug. 1 is Saints Row: The Third - Remastered. The remaster of the highly acclaimed action adventure game comes as Deep Silver and Volition will be launching Saints Row, a reboot of the franchise, for Stadia alongside other platforms on Aug. 23.

Also coming to Stadia Pro on Aug. 1 are racing game Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, cat café simulator Calico, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, puzzle game Murder By Numbers, and adventure game Welcome to Elk.

While six games will be added to the service next week, six games will be leaving at the end of the month. The six games leaving Stadia Pro are Epistory - Typing Chronicles, Grime, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Killer Queen Black, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, and One Hand Clapping.

Google also announced in its community blog that The Forgotten City will be coming to Stadia later this week on July 28. The Forgotten City is a mystery RPG based on the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod of the same name and released for other platforms last year.

Stadia players and those without an account can try out an additional 17 games on the platform today with free trials for Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Phoenix Point: Complete Edition, several Steamworld games, and a three-hour trial for Farming Simulator 22.

Finally, all Stadia users can play Wavetale at no additional cost this weekend from July 28 to Aug. 1. The action-adventure open sea game launched exclusively on Stadia last year, but has been announced as coming for PC and consoles sometime this year.