Saints Row reboot coming to Stadia in August alongside other platforms

What you need to know

The Saints Row reboot will be launching for Stadia on Aug. 23.

It will be released on the same date as other platforms.

No word if the Boss Factory demo that allows players to create their characters will be coming to Stadia prior to release.

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition announced today that the latest entry in the Saints Row franchise will be coming to Stadia on Aug. 23. It will be launching the same day as the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games versions.

The game, simply titled Saints Row, will be a reboot of the almost 16-year-old series when it releases for Stadia in August. Players assume the role as the "Boss" and have to build a criminal empire while taking out the various gangs that have control of the city.

While previous games took place in the fictional urban cities of Stilwater and Steelport, the new Saints Row takes place in Santo Ileso with many elements of the American southwest such as deserts, suburbs, and one location resembling the Las Vegas Strip.

The studios announced the release date of the Stadia version in the tweet below with a short trailer of brief gameplay clips and a message to preorder now. Although, there is no official Stadia store page for Saints Row at the time of this writing.

A new platform has entered the game.No PC - no problem, #SaintsRow will launch on @googlestadia on August 23! #BeYourOwnBoss pic.twitter.com/vXWI8S558pJuly 8, 2022 See more

The studios did not reveal whether the Boss Factory demo released for other platforms last month will be coming to Stadia. The demo allows players to create their own character ahead of Saint Row's launch and transfer it to the full game once released. Although, the game will still feature deep, in-depth options to customize the protagonist, clothes, guns, vehicles, and the gang operations itself.

Only two games in the franchise have been ported to Stadia since the platform launched in 2019 with Saints Row: The Third - Remastered and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, which the latter still holding up as one of the best Stadia games.

This announcement follows the recent news of Ubisoft's pirate simulator Skull and Bones as two more big games coming to Stadia this year on the same date as other platforms.