PlayStation Network (PSN) is down for some users right now

PlayStation Network (PSN) is down for many users right now.

DownDetector reports that the network is experiencing technical difficulties and server issues.

This means many players may run into problems when trying to play games or purchase and redeem new software.

According to DownDetector (opens in new tab), the service is experiencing technical problems, especially in regards to server connections. Other users are having problems logging into their PS5 or PS4 consoles, as well as having issues purchasing or redeeming new games and DLC.

Right now, the official Sony support page (opens in new tab) for PlayStation Network does not have any known issues listed. This may change depending on how long the issues persists, and if they worsen before being resolved.

Whether or not you are affected by this outage, or how badly you'll be affected if you do experience any problems, will also depend on what region you're in, as some regional servers may be impacted more than others.

Developing...