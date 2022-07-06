God of War Ragnarok release date set for November 9

What you need to know

God of War Ragnarok was first teased at the PlayStation Games Showcase 2020, with a full reveal and new info being shared a year later.

Since then, there's been widespread speculation about just when the game would arrive, despite it being slated for 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is now scheduled to arrive on Nov. 9, 2022.

God of War fans have been waiting some time for answers on when God of War Ragnarok would arrive, and at last, there's an official release date.

A new CGI trailer reveals that God of War Ragnarok is set to launch on November 9 later this year. You can take a look at the CGI trailer below, which is focused on Kratos and his son Atreus.

While the trailer is brief, it does show a quick glimpse of different enemies that'll appear across the game, including a tease of what's possibly the Great Wolf Fenris.

Developer Sony Santa Monica also confirmed that preorders for the game are slated to go live on July 15, 2022. There's a standard edition, digital deluxe edition, and two different collector's editions for players to go after, similar to how Horizon Forbidden West had multiple different editions earlier in the year.

Much of the game is still shrouded in mystery, though Sony Santa Monica did share earlier this year that God of War Ragnarok has new accessibility features, building on the work of other PlayStation Studios games.