Backbone introduces PlayStation model controller for Remote Play

What you need to know

Backbone is launching a new, PlayStation-specific version of its Backbone One mobile controller.

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition features a color scheme and button design based on the PlayStation 5 console.

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition is available today.

While Backbone's mobile controllers are already great for anyone that enjoys playing games on their phones, a new arrival is specifically meant for PlayStation users.

Backbone is introducing the Backbone One: PlayStation Edition, a mobile controller that's designed with aesthetics to match the PS5 console and DualSense controller. The white and grey fit alongside Sony's hardware, while the buttons even feature the iconic PlayStation Symbols.

Using the Backbone One: PlayStation Edition, players can use Remote Play with their PS5 and stream their favorite games to their phones, taking experiences on the go. The Backbone App even has a dedicated row with updates from Sony on new PS5 games, so players can remotely install titles to stream later.

Like the regular Backbone One, there's a 3.5mm headset jack, so you can use one of the best PS5 headsets and keep on enjoying quality audio while you play your games remotely.

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition is designed for iPhones, but Backbone very recently introduced an Android-specific version of its mobile controller, so we'll have to wait and see if an Android model of this new PlayStation variant will be produced.

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition is available right now directly from Backbone and at various retailers around the world. It'll also be available for $100, which is the exact same as the $100 price tag of the regular non-PlayStation branded Backbone One controller.