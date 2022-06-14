Jiggle Physics 130: Post-Not-E3-Season

There is no E3 this year, but that didn't stop multiple publishers, and even our own parent company, from hosting announcements for a staggering number of new games. We're here for you with all the highlights and our own most assuredly amazing ideas.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Summer Game Fest 2022: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

Xbox Games Showcase Extended LIVE: Starfield, Forza, Halo, and all the latest Xbox announcements

Wholesome Direct June 2022: Everything announced for Nintendo Switch

Future Games Show 2022: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

Microsoft partners with Kojima Productions on cloud-powered Xbox game

Starfield almost looks too good to be true. What’s the catch?

Sonic Frontiers hands-on: It's new, but at what cost?