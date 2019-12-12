The Game Awards, which are now in its fifth year, has become one of gaming's biggest nights. Games from across the spectrum — from AAA titles to esports and indies — have the chance to win big. While some wins were expected, a lot of them took the audience (and us) by surprise. Who would've thought Devil May Cry 5 could beat out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for best action game? Or that indie Disco Elysium could take home Best Game Narrative in an already stacked category? That Sekiro won Game of the Year is deserving but shocking as well.

In case you missed anything, here is the full list of winners and nominees. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - WINNER

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding - WINNER

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium - WINNER

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction