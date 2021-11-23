Samsung has released the third Android 12-based One UI 4 beta for its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables. According to reports from beta participants on XDA Developers forums, the latest beta arrives as version ZUKG.

According to the changelog for the latest beta release, it includes the Android security patch dated December 1, 2021. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip are currently the only Galaxy phones that have received the December security update, Samsung is expected to roll out stable updates with the latest Android security patch to its best Android phones very soon — including Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 units running Android 11.

In addition to the December 2021 security patch, the third One UI 4 beta for Samsung's best foldable phones also includes a number of bug fixes. While it remains to be seen if the company will release another beta build for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, it now looks like the stable update isn't too far away.

Samsung began rolling out the Android 12 update for the Galaxy S21 series earlier this month, starting with the Verizon variants. As per the official One UI 4 rollout schedule released by Samsung recently, the stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will begin rolling out sometime in December.