What you need to know
- Samsung has accidentally revealed the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ahead of its formal launch on September 1.
- The foldable phone will cost £1,799 in the UK, which is £100 lower than the original Galaxy Fold.
- It will be released in the UK on September 18.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to be fully unveiled at the company's "Unpacked Part 2" event next week. Ahead of its formal launch, Samsung UK has accidentally revealed the phone's price and release date.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost £1,799.00 in the UK. Samsung's pre-order page is already live. Confirms September 17th shipping date and September 18th release. https://t.co/HpkErtigWJ— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 27, 2020
According to the listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on the Samsung UK website, the foldable phone will cost £1,799 ($2,385) in the country. Additionally, the listing has confirmed that pre-orders will begin shipping on September 17, and the phone will be available to purchase in the UK from September 18. Even though it hasn't been confirmed yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely go on sale in the U.S. and several other markets as well on the same day. The Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been listed too, although its pricing and release date haven't been revealed yet.
Unsurprisingly, Samsung has now updated the listing and removed the pricing and shipping date. Going by the UK pricing, it is possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be priced under $1,900 in the U.S. The Galaxy Fold was launched in the U.S. at $1,980.
While $1,900 is definitely not a great price by any means, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will still offer better value than its predecessor. It comes with a number of significant upgrades, including a more durable hinge, a 120Hz Infinity-O main display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 5G connectivity, and more.
