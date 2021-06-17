What you need to know
- You can no longer purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung's website.
- The device is also being removed from select carriers.
- This could be related to the rumored launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Outside of recent releases amongst the best cheap Android phones, there has been a bit of a lull in the flagship market. However, there's a sense of growing anticipation ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is rumored to come this August. Usually, this means that the previous iteration would remain available for purchase. However, if you're looking to get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and live in the U.S., your options are being limited.
Earlier today, it was discovered that if you were to try and purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 2 directly from Samsung's website, a new landing page appears stating that the "Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase from Samsung.com." The wording here is a bit odd, as the "Galaxy Fold" and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are two different products. However, if you try to head over to the original Galaxy Fold page, you are directed to retailers who are still carrying the original folding phone.
The rumor mill has been ramping up ahead of a potential Samsung event in July or August. This is when we're expecting to see a swarm of new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 series. But the sudden removal of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung's U.S. website has us scratching our heads since the device can still be purchased in other regions of the world, like the U.K. If it was done in error, Samsung would have likely fixed it by now. However, the phone has also gone missing from the likes of T-Mobile and Verizon's respective websites.
While we're excited to see what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings to the table, those of you still determined to pick one of the best foldable phone aren't completely out of luck since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still available for purchase from both Amazon and Best Buy.
We've reached out to Samsung for comment and will provide an update once we learn more.
