What you need to know
- Samsung Ultra-thin glass (UTG) was first used on the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.
- The UTG is rated for 200,000 folds on the Galaxy Z-flip.
- Commercializing the UTG has been in the works since 2013.
When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip, it revealed that the folding screen was made of glass — making it the first of it's kind. Now, Samsung Display is planning to make its Ultra-thin Glass (UTG) commercially available to other companies for use on foldable displays.
Dennis Choi, vice president of the mobile display marketing team at Samsung Display.
With our existing polyimide cover window, development of the new extremely flexible UTG cover window 'Samsung UTG' now enables us to meet more demanding customer needs. Clearly, Samsung UTG is a highly enticing manufacturing alternative which serves as another important example of our dedication to technology advancement and manufacturing excellence.
The UTG created using an intense process that enhances the flexibility and durability of the material — checking in at only 30㎛ thick. During that production process, a special material is injected into it that creates a consistent hardness across the glass. Tagging the ultra-thin glass with "Tough, yet Tender," Samsung is hoping to highlight the qualities of the new material.
In the creation of its flexible glass, not only did Samsung have the Bureau Veritas — the international certification agency in France — verify the durability to 200,000 folds, it also filed for trademark protection of "Samsung Ultra-thin Glass." Samsung Display has been working to make its creation commercially available with another Korean company since 2013.
While the new material is quite impressive, it has come under a bit of controversy as of late. Either way, it is exciting to see new materials such as the UTG making its way into the public's hands.
Big phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Small in the pocket
With the Galaxy Z Flip, you get to have the big phone you want, but store it in half of the space. While the phone isn't perfect, it is a fantastic device in its own right. Packed with great specs, amazing cameras, and a unique form factor — the Galaxy Z Flip is a look at the future.
