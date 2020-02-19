What you need to know
- iFixit has posted a teardown video of Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip.
- The teardown has revealed that the phone's "fiber shield" doesn't do a great job of keeping dust from getting inside.
- iFixit also found that the phone offers some level of water resistance and is slightly easier to repair than Motorola's RAZR.
After giving us a look at the Motorola RAZR's internals last week, iFixit has now posted a teardown video of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip. Unsurprisingly, iFixit says Samsung's clamshell foldable is slightly easier to repair than Motorola's RAZR. Still, a repairability score of just 2 out of 10 is certainly quite disappointing.
When announcing the Galaxy Z Flip at its Unpacked event last week, Samsung claimed the "fiber shield" in the phone's hinge helps keep dust from getting inside. Unfortunately, however, iFixit found that the layers of fibers built into the Galaxy Z Flip's hinge aren't very helpful at keeping stray dust from entering the phone's internals.
The Galaxy Z Flip was dropped inside a bag filled with purple dust to test how effective the "fiber shield" really is. After taking the Galaxy Z Flip out of the bag, iFixit disassembled it and found a pile of purple dust around the hinge as well as other parts of the phone. The biggest collection of dust was found in the hinge, which caused it to make a "terrible noise" while opening and closing the phone.
Even though Samsung doesn't say that the Z Flip is water-resistant, the teardown revealed a hydrophobic nano-coating on the motherboard. This means the Galaxy Z Flip is slightly water-resistant and can easily survive an accidental spill.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip is a well-rounded device that offers a premium design and packs decent hardware specs. Like other foldable phones, however, it isn't quite as durable as traditional flagship phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secure your Ring account by enabling two-factor authentication
Smart doorbells and cameras are a great way to add a sense of security to your home ... until they become a backdoor for unwanted virtual intruders. Keep them out with two-factor authentication.
Baldur's Gate III gameplay to be revealed on February 27
The world will get its first look at Baldur's Gate III gameplay on February 27 via a live stream from PAX East. Baldur's Gate III is being developed and published by Larian Studios.
Ring makes two-factor authentication mandatory, adds new privacy controls
Ring announced today that it will make two-factor authentication mandatory going forward. It will also temporarily pause most third-party analytics services and allow you to opt-out of sharing your information with third parties for personalized advertising.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.