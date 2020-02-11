In regards to the Z Flip's design, it's quite a bit different from the Galaxy Fold before it. Instead of being a smartphone that opens up into a mini tablet, the Z Flip looks like a traditional 6.7-inch phone that can fold in half to become extremely portable. Yes, basically just like the Motorola RAZR.

At Samsung Unpacked on February 11, Samsung formally unveiled its second folding smartphone — the Galaxy Z Flip. We've seen tons of leaks and rumors for the device leading up to its announcement, but now that everything is official, we know exactly what Samsung is bringing to the table.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is also different from the Fold in the sense that the screen is actually ultra-thin glass instead of plastic. One of the biggest issues with the Fold is that its plastic display is extremely easy to damage, so having glass on the Z Flip should be a big improvement.

When the Z Flip is folded up, there's a 1.06-inch secondary screen on the outer shell that packs a lot of functionality into a small form factor. You can use the secondary screen for checking the current date/time, the Z Flip's battery status, answering phone calls, actioning notifications, and even as a viewfinder for taking selfies.

If you're interested in the Galaxy Z Flip, you don't have long to wait before you can get your hands on it. The phone will be available on February 14 for $1380. That's a lot of money, but it's substantially cheaper than the $1980 Galaxy Fold.

As for colors, the Z Flip is available in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and — in select countries — Mirror Gold.

