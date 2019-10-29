What you need to know
- Galaxy XCover FieldPro is Samsung's latest 'high-end' rugged smartphone.
- The device is claimed to have been purpose-built as a field-ready device for enterprise customers.
- Just like the previous rugged Galaxy phones, the new XCover FieldPro will be sold in the U.S. by AT&T.
After a gap of nearly two years, Samsung announced a new rugged Galaxy smartphone in June this year, dubbed XCover 4s. The company has now added another new rugged device to its lineup, called the XCover FieldPro. While it isn't a flagship-grade rugged device like the Galaxy S8 Active, the XCover Field Pro is significantly more impressive than the XCover 4s.
The new Galaxy XCover FieldPro comes with a 5.1-inch QHD display panel and runs on an Exynos 9810, the same chipset that powers the international variants of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9.
Samsung's latest rugged smartphone has a single 12MP primary sensor at the back, featuring dual aperture and a triple LED flash. The phone also features an 8MP selfie camera, a USB Type-C port, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a replaceable 4,500mAh battery.
As for the rugged credentials of the device, it isn't very different from the Galaxy XCover 4s and the Galaxy S8 Active. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810G compliance. Since the XCover FieldPro is mainly designed for enterprise customers, the phone offers Knox Manage and Knox Configure solutions. It also happens to be certified for use by the federal government.
The official renders of the smartphone make it extremely clear that it will be sold by AT&T in the U.S. However, Samsung hasn't confirmed a release date yet.
Best Rugged Android Phone in 2019
