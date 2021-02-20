A Galaxy Watch Active with Android could be the best women's watch ever

For the last couple of years, the best Android smartwatches actually haven't run Android, they've run Samsung's Tizen. This means that Android watch-buyers had to choose between getting great hardware or getting access to the apps and services they actually want to use like Google Assistant and Google Pay. Samsung's new watch will use Android to replace Tizen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021 But if reports from leaker extraordinaire Ice universe are to be believed — and they usually are — you may be able to get the best of all worlds in Samsung's next watch. Presumably the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 — since the Galaxy Watch 3 is only six months old — would be Samsung's first Android watch since the Samsung Gear Live in 2014, back when Wear OS was still called Android Wear. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While this change might seem like a downgrade to some, I think Wear OS could make the Galaxy Watch Active the best women's watch ever.

As I said before, Samsung has absolutely nailed the hardware on the Galaxy Watch Active series. It's the best small smartwatch I've ever worn while still packing almost two-day battery life, NFC tap-to-pay, and a great-looking little screen. While there are some great Wear OS watches, none of the truly good ones are small; they're all big, beefy watches like the TicWatch Pro 3. For those with larger hands and thicker wrists, these watches are perfectly fine, but as a 5'2 woman, it makes me look like I'm wearing the Omnitrix. Sure, I could settle for a fitness tracker instead that sacrifices functionality for ultra-compact sizes, but fitness is a secondary function of my watch. Small Wear OS watches so far have either suffered for performance, battery, or both, while the Watch Active has been almost perfectly sized for smaller wrists. Samsung would be filling a noticeable gap in the Wear OS market — while also doubling the apps and services available to the watch's users.

Tizen's software is perfectly okay, but the app selection on the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active series has sucked compared to Wear OS. There are fewer apps in every category and there are almost no apps from big-name companies except for Spotify and Tidal. You also have to deal with Samsung Health instead of Google Fit — and admittedly, Samsung Health isn't worse than Google Fit, it just interfaces with fewer things — but the real insult to injury is that you're stuck with Bixby instead of Google Assistant. If you actually use an AI assistant, chances are you only use one — they take time to train and get everything connected to them — and between Google Assistant and Bixby, Assistant is the hands-down winner. Even on Samsung phones, a vast majority of users completely disable Bixby to use Google Assistant for its wider platform compatibility, more comprehensive service integration, and more consistent performance. While it's not hard to pull out your phone and use Assistant there, being able to fire off a quick "what's the weather like?" or "did the Magic win last night so I can get cheap pizza?" on your wrist while walking around is a luxury your $200 watch should have.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central