How to use Google Wallet on Wear OS devices

Mobile payments have become extremely common recently on phones, but using a smartwatch to pay can be easier. Knowing exactly how to use Google Wallet on a Wear OS watch helps to save you time. Google Wallet has come out of retirement and is taking over for Google Pay. It's picked up a refresh, so it's ready to become a central hub for all of your online and in-store purchases.

How to use Google Pay on a Wear OS watch

Depending on your Wear OS watch, there may be multiple ways to access Google Wallet. If you're using a smartwatch like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, then you can map the bottom button to launch Google Wallet when you press it.

Regardless of which Wear OS watch you have, all devices supporting Google Wallet can access it through the following steps. However, Wear OS 3 devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 have a slightly different process to get set up.

If you're unsure if you can make payments with your smartwatch, here are all of the Wear OS watches that support Google Wallet; if your device is on that list — let's get into how to pay using your smartwatch. Also, should you be a bit unclear about the differences between Google Wallet and Google Pay, we've got you covered there, too — and you aren't alone in the confusion.

How to setup Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch

If you haven't done so yet, set up Google Wallet on your smartphone before setting it up on your Wear OS smartwatch.

1. With Google Wallet installed and set up on your phone, you'll need to install it on your watch.

2. Once the app is installed on your smartwatch, press the side button on your watch.

3. Then, find and select Google Wallet.

4. The app will process for a few moments and then direct you to continue set up on your phone.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

5. On your phone, you choose which card you want to use on your watch.

6. After the finishing setup, your watch will be ready to use.

If you don't have a device lock setup on your smartwatch you'll be prompted to do so. Because your watch now has the power to make payments, having some way to lock it down is a good idea. You'll only need to enter the password on your Wear OS watch if you restart or take it off your wrist.

Once you have everything set up on your watch and phone, using Google Wallet at mobile payment terminals is a breeze, and works anywhere Google Pay is accepted. You'll open the app and ensure the card you wish to use is showing on your watch, then it's just a tap of your screen to the payment terminal. You'll get a buzz on your watch to let you know the transaction is in process, and when it's all done, along with an email notification.

