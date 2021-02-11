There are certain case releases I look forward to with every new phone that comes out, with Totallee being near the very top of my list. As someone that can't stand big and bulky accessories, Totallee's commitment to creating the best thin and light smartphone cases is something I can easily get behind. Hot on the heels of Galaxy S21 series coming to market, Totallee already has cases to go alongside Samsung's latest flagship — and I've been testing one of them over the past week as my go-to case for the regular S21. If you're in the market for a clear Galaxy S21 case and want to add as little bulk as possible, Totallee has — once again — proven why it's one of the best in the business. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

At a glance Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case Bottom line: For Galaxy S21 owners that are shopping for a clear and thin case, Totallee's offering is a strong contender you don't want to overlook. From an accurate design, excellent grip, and ample protection given the discrete footprint, Totallee did almost everything right. If you can overlook the high price and rainbow effect the case has in certain lighting conditions, the Totallee Clear Case has a lot to offer. The Good Wonderfully thin and lightweight

Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case What I like

Totallee is usually right on the money when it comes to crafting accurate and precise smartphone cases, and when it comes to the company's clear case for the Galaxy S21, that's no different. The Totallee Clear Case fits on the S21 like a glove, hugging the phone tightly while still being relatively easy to pop on and off as you need.

The case also stays true to Totallee's commitment to thinness, coming in at just 0.03" at its thickest. There's obviously some added bulk compared to using the S21 naked, but it's so minimal that it still allows the phone to feel sleek and compact. With that said, I've actually found myself preferring the feel of the Galaxy S21 when it's in the Totallee Clear Case compared to not having anything on it. In addition to perfectly rounding out the corners and frame of the S21, the case also adds more grip that's greatly appreciated in day-to-day use.

Something else I've been happy about is the button covers. This has been hit-and-miss for me with Totallee's other clear cases, but on the Galaxy S21, there's nothing to complain about. They're clicky, easy to press, and don't have any of the mushiness I experienced with the Pixel 4 Totallee Clear Case back in 2019. As far as durability is concerned, it's about as good as it gets for this kind of form factor. Totallee's TPU material feels a lot more rugged than you'd expect, ensuring peace of mind that the S21 can go for a tumble and be just fine. There's also a raised lip around the rear camera housing, meaning Samsung's new design can shine bright without being at risk of critical damage. Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case What I don't like

I've only noticed one real issue with the Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case in my time using it, and depending on who you are, it'll either be a deal-breaker or a minor annoyance. The case looks pretty good in most situations, but if the light catches it a certain way, there's a very noticeable rainbow effect throughout the entire backside. This is a common side effect for a lot of clear cases, though I can't say I remember encountering it for other Totallee Clear Cases I've previously reviewed. It's certainly annoying any time I'm actively trying to make it reveal itself, but outside of those times, it's not something I see with normal usage. Outside of the rainbow effect, there's also the matter of cost for the Totallee Clear Case. $39 is not cheap for a clear case of this nature, and while I'd argue that Totallee's quality is worth it, not everyone is going to feel the same. Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case The competition

That matter of price is put on full display when looking at other clear case alternatives for the Galaxy S21 — with one of the best examples being the ESR Metal Kickstand Case. Similar to the Totallee Clear Case, ESR delivers a clear design, a raised lip around the camera housing, and a durable TPU material. Where ESR manages to stand out is with the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop up the S21 vertically or horizontally in the blink of an eye. Even better? It has an MSRP of just $15 (and can often be purchased for even less). There's a reason it's one of our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases.

Another high-quality option is the Spigen Liquid Crystal. This has been Spigen's go-to clear case for years, and time and time again, it proves to be a worthy contender. The Liquid Crystal is slim and lightweight, has a durable TPU build, and features precise port and button covers/cutouts. For those shopping on a budget, the $12 retail price makes the whole package that much more appealing. Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a super-thin and lightweight case

You'd like a clear case to show off the S21's design

You want good, clicky button covers

You need reliable all-day protection for your phone You should not buy this if ... Price is a top priority

You're going to be annoyed by the rainbow effect 4 out of 5 $39 is a lot of money to ask for a clear case — I get that. But as someone that's been using Totallee cases for a few years now, I have to say the high price is worth paying if you can afford it. Yes, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there, but when you factor in Totallee's quality and attention to detail, you end up with a really high-quality product all around. The main things I want in a case are simple: to be thin, lightweight, and not impede on how I want to use my phone. The Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case delivers on all of that beautifully, and thanks to the clear design, I get to show off the striking Phantom Violet color Samsung crafted for the S21.

I fully understand why some shoppers may decide to go with cheaper alternatives from ESR and Spigen over what Totallee's brought to the table, but as far as my usage is concerned, I'm looking forward to keeping the Totallee Clear Case on my Galaxy S21 for the foreseeable future.

Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case The Galaxy S21 Totallee Clear Case may not offer the best bang-for-your-buck, but if you want to buy one of the highest-quality clear cases on the market, it's a strong option to consider. With a thin and lightweight design, good button covers, and great protection for this form factor, Totallee gets a lot right. $39 at Amazon

