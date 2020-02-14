The Galaxy S20 series is the newest line of phones from Samsung and it introduces some seriously impressive new hardware to the Android world. The two larger models, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra will be available on Verizon and support Verizon's fast Ultra Wideband 5G network. Here's what you need to know if you are ready to upgrade to one of Samsung's new phones on Verizon.

Verizon Galaxies Samsung Galaxy S20+ Grab it for Verizon with 5G included The Galaxy S20 series continues Samsung's trend of making some of the best Android phones possible with massive camera upgrades, a 120Hz display, and large batteries. $1200 at Samsung

When is it coming out? The S20 series was announced on February 11 and will be available for pre-order at Verizon on February 21. You can sign up for pre-order updates for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Ultra on Verizon's website. You can also reserve one from Samsung. The phone will be available on March 6. What's the phone like? If you want to learn everything about the Galaxy S20, check out our preview to learn more. Here are the basics for Verizon's models. Verizon is skipping the smallest S20 phone and going straight for the S20+ and S20 Ultra for now. The S20+ boasts a large screen at 6.7 inches with a 4,500mAh battery as well as a 64MP camera. The S20 Ultra takes the screen up to 6.9 inches, the battery up to 5000 mAh, and the camera up to a massive 108MP. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more

The S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue while the S20 Ultra will only be available in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra both support Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network which is now available in parts of 34 cities with more to come. Verizon's 5G network is known for being very fast but thanks to being a millimeter wave network, it doesn't reach very far. Thankfully, Verizon has one of the best 4G LTE networks to fall back on if you aren't covered yet. The Galaxy S20+ starts at $1200 at 128GB and comes up to $1300 for 512GB. The Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1400 with 128GB and $1600 for 512GB of storage. These phones have some of the best hardware possible and a price that matches that but you might be able to save some money with a trade-in. You can also pay monthly with the S20+ coming in at $49.99 per month for 24 months. The S20 Ultra will be $58.33 per month. How do I transfer my data? Samsung's Smart Switch software is some of the best in the business and works with Android, iOS, and even Windows Phone. You can use a USB cable to transfer all compatible files and apps to your new phone during the setup process. You can also back up your phone to the cloud either using a Samsung account or your Google account. If you've done this then you should be able to restore your backup by signing in. If you're switching from an iPhone, be absolutely sure to disable iMessage before making the switch or you might face some annoying problems with texting.

You'll need to sign in to your Verizon account to activate it online or visit a Verizon store for assistance. If you're buying your device in a Verizon store, they should take care of activation for you. What plan should I get? A wide range of plans are available for Verizon customers including shared data plans and unlimited, however, with a flagship 5G phone like the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, it's worth it to upgrade to unlimited, especially if you're interested in 5G. You can get 5G access on the four standard unlimited plans offered by Verizon. If you just need the basics with no 5G support, the Start Unlimited plan should work well for any people. You only get 480p video streaming with no hotspot or premium data, but it should work for light users. You can add 5G access to this plan for $10 per month, but for that price, you could just upgrade to either the Play More or Do More unlimited plan and get some more features. If you want access to 5G you will need one of these plans.

5G Plans Play More Unlimited Do More Unlimited Get More Unlimited Talk and Text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 5G access Yes Yes Yes Premium Data 25GB 50GB 75GB Streaming 720p 480p 720p Hotspot 15GB LTE speed 15GB LTE speed 30GB LTE speed Extras Apple Music 500GB Verizon Cloud Storage Apple Music

500GB Verizon Cloud Storage Price for 1 line $80 $80 $90

The Play More and Do More unlimited plans are very similar except the Play More plan is more focused on streaming and casual use thanks to its 720p video and Apple Music included. The Do More plan is more about productivity with double the premium data and Cloud Storage included. You should also remember that Verizon considers all 5G usage on its Ultra Wideband usage to be unlimited in streaming quality as well as hotspot usage. Check Verizon's 5G coverage maps and if you have 5G access, stream away. Check out Verizon's unlimited plans One less model than the others For better or worse, Verizon has been all-in on its millimeter wave Ultra Wideband 5G network. The base Galaxy S20 does not support millimeter wave 5G and as a result, we're not seeing it on Verizon. This does mean the base cost to get into Samsung's new flagships on Verizon's network is $200 more than the other networks, but you know that you're getting one of the fastest and most capable 5G phones on Verizon.