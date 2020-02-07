Last year, Samsung pulled a page from Apple's book and decided to ship both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ with a 25W charger. While that's just fine for the former phone and the maximum charging speed it supports anyways, the Note 10+, on the other hand, was capable of going up to 45W. Buying a charger that let you get full use out of the Galaxy Note 10+'s fast charging tech cost an additional $50.

Thankfully, Samsung seems to be giving its customers a fair shake this time around, as a new bit of information from WinFuture's Roland Quandt suggests that each phone in the Galaxy S0 series will come with the fastest charger it can support:

tidbit:

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ (both 4G and 5G models) ship with 25W Fast Charger.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G ships with 45W Fast Charger.



All models come with AKG USB Type-C wired headphones in the box. You know the reason. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 7, 2020

While that's nice to know — and it'll certainly help you save some money — it is also disappointing to see Samsung sticking to 25W charging on two of its flagship phones when competitors like Xiaomi and OPPO are already shipping phones with 65W chargers — and even looking beyond that.

I guess the Note 7 fiasco is still etched firmly in the South Korean giant's memory, and it wants to play it safe when it comes to the batteries in its phones.