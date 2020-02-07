Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Jon Prosser/Twitter

What you need to know

  • Samsung shipped the Galaxy Note 10+ last year with only a 25W charger, even though it was capable of 45W charging.
  • This year, Samsung is packaging the S20 series with the best charger that each phone is compatible with.
  • The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will both get a 25W charger, while the S20 Ultra will boast a 45W charger.

Last year, Samsung pulled a page from Apple's book and decided to ship both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ with a 25W charger. While that's just fine for the former phone and the maximum charging speed it supports anyways, the Note 10+, on the other hand, was capable of going up to 45W. Buying a charger that let you get full use out of the Galaxy Note 10+'s fast charging tech cost an additional $50.

Thankfully, Samsung seems to be giving its customers a fair shake this time around, as a new bit of information from WinFuture's Roland Quandt suggests that each phone in the Galaxy S0 series will come with the fastest charger it can support:

While that's nice to know — and it'll certainly help you save some money — it is also disappointing to see Samsung sticking to 25W charging on two of its flagship phones when competitors like Xiaomi and OPPO are already shipping phones with 65W chargers — and even looking beyond that.

I guess the Note 7 fiasco is still etched firmly in the South Korean giant's memory, and it wants to play it safe when it comes to the batteries in its phones.

Get More Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.