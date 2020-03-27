Samsung's Galaxy S20 continues to be one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, and while we can't recommend it enough, we also understand that a starting price of $1000 is just way too much for some people.
If you've been on Amazon or Best Buy lately, chances are you've seen the S20 selling for quite a bit less than it usually does. Both retailers are currently offering an instant $200 discount, bringing the S20 down to just $800. While that's still a lot of money, it's a pretty great deal considering everything the S20 has to offer.
Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are taking advantage of this new promo.
What about you? Now that the S20 is $200 off, are you finally going to buy one?
Big discount
Samsung Galaxy S20
Flagship phone for less
The Galaxy S20 is still one of the newest Android phones on the market right now, making this $200 discount all the more impressive. Should you decide to pick the phone up, you'll be treated to a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and fantastic triple rear cameras.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
