Samsung's Galaxy S20 continues to be one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, and while we can't recommend it enough, we also understand that a starting price of $1000 is just way too much for some people.

If you've been on Amazon or Best Buy lately, chances are you've seen the S20 selling for quite a bit less than it usually does. Both retailers are currently offering an instant $200 discount, bringing the S20 down to just $800. While that's still a lot of money, it's a pretty great deal considering everything the S20 has to offer.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are taking advantage of this new promo.

Mike Dee

Good deal. They underestimated how many Ultras they would sell so probably no need to discount it until they fulfill backordered devices.

bhatech

Yeah ordered the S20+, going to sell the Ultra. Overall i think I’ll be more comfortable with the size and weight of the S20+. I was late to return by the time trade in was accepted etc. Any want to buy the 512 GB Ultra off me for a good deal

bxrider117

I picked up an open book return S20+ in Aura Blue for $850. Order is processing and will be received by 3/31 it sooner. Thanks for the heads up.

What about you? Now that the S20 is $200 off, are you finally going to buy one?

Big discount

Samsung Galaxy S20

Flagship phone for less

The Galaxy S20 is still one of the newest Android phones on the market right now, making this $200 discount all the more impressive. Should you decide to pick the phone up, you'll be treated to a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and fantastic triple rear cameras.

