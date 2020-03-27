Samsung's Galaxy S20 continues to be one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, and while we can't recommend it enough, we also understand that a starting price of $1000 is just way too much for some people.

If you've been on Amazon or Best Buy lately, chances are you've seen the S20 selling for quite a bit less than it usually does. Both retailers are currently offering an instant $200 discount, bringing the S20 down to just $800. While that's still a lot of money, it's a pretty great deal considering everything the S20 has to offer.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are taking advantage of this new promo.

What about you? Now that the S20 is $200 off, are you finally going to buy one?

Join the conversation in the forums!