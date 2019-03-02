The hole-punch camera cutouts on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ is something you can love or hate, but if you have to look at it every day, you might as well play into it with a fun wallpaper that fits it perfectly! I'm still working on my own hold-punch wallpapers and themes for the upcoming S10 series, but until then, Twitter user Matt B has given us all a properly nerdy collection of hole-punch wallpapers to start off with, including some of the most famous robots — and most infamous, too.
Beep boop beep
R2-D2 Galaxy S10
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the universe gave us this little white and blue astromech droid and we are still madly in love with it 42 years later! R2-D2 has come a long way from serving on a Naboo cruiser, and while I'm still waiting to see what awesomeness he pulls off in Episode IX, he's already a galactic hero to me.
B(est) B(ot is G)8
BB-8 Galaxy S10
R2 may be the original, but c'mon, ya'll! BB-8 is cuter, brighter, rounder, and he can even give you a thumbs up! Well, some of us think that's a thumb anyway. Whether you're rolling into Disneyland this summer for Galaxy's Edge or chilling in your quiet corner of the cosmos, everyone needs a BB to help them out.
Back in our galaxy
Mars Rover Galaxy S10
As you wait for your new Galaxy S10 to come replace a phone that's probably not even two years old yet, let's all take a moment to remember that Mars Curiosity is still kicking five years after its two-year mission was extended indefinitely. And now it can judge you from your home screen while it resumed duty on Mars after a scare last month.
Two eyes are better than one
Mars Rover Galaxy S10+
While Curiosity actually only has one camera up on its "face", not two, that's not as aesthetically appealing to us biclops freaks, so this Mars Rover wallpaper will let us give the hard-working robot two eyes via hole-punch cutout, but don't let anyone tell you you're ugly, Curiosity! You're a beautiful triumph of engineering and don't you ever forget it!!
Go Retro
R.O.B Galaxy S10+
Alright, I'll admit it, R.O.B. is before my time, but he's still a cool piece of video game history and he's a weird character to remember exists every time he pops up in Super Smash Bros. Interesting that a failed video game accessory has managed to live almost thirty years beyond his sales were discontinued, but R.O.B is apparently unkillable.
Get your Pixar on
WALL-E Galaxy S10+
WALL-E is a wonderfully moving movie with excellent lessons about perseverance, caring for the planet, and perpetuating the stereotype of Twinkies surviving the apocalypse, but this WALL-E wallpaper is also a reminder that even rusty, old, outdated robots that have scavenged most of their parts off dead comrades can still be adorable!
Number 5 stupid name
Johnny5 Galaxy S10+
Before there was WALL-E, there was Johnny5, a robot that got struck by lightning and somehow became sentient. Ah, the 80's, amirite? Nevertheless, Johnny5's proportions are perfect for Galaxy S10+'s dual-camera cutout, and to cap things off, it looks like he's waving to you from the home screen, asking you if he can join you for some hijinks.
Bite my shiny metal case!
Bender Galaxy S10+
Bender may not be the most useful robot around, but he is probably the best one to go drinking with. This foul-mouthed, foul-tempered bending unit is lazy, shifty, and at times downright evil, but deep down inside that 40% lucky robot, he's got a heart of gold— hey, wait a second, that's not his! BENDER!!! Who'd you steal this gold heart from?!?!
Ba-na-na Ba-na-nanaaaa!
Minion Galaxy S10+
If you prefer your meme-able wallpapers in more colorful — or less colorfully spoken — characters, have the little yellow henchmen that somehow became popular enough to get their own film. Like seriously, how the heck did the Minions get their own theatrically-released movie?! If it was shorts or a TV show, it'd make sense, but a big, summer movie? Really???
The collection so far makes me exceedingly happy I've got a Galaxy S10 pre-ordered so that I can savor the R2-D2 and BB-8 wallpapers as I watch the continued construction of the Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World, but I'm not going to lie, the urge to throw Bender on my home screen with a KWGT displaying his most famous catchphrase is very, very tempting. Another big thank you to Matt B for kicking off what will no doubt be a very fun series of wallpapers for the S10 and S10+.