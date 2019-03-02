The hole-punch camera cutouts on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ is something you can love or hate, but if you have to look at it every day, you might as well play into it with a fun wallpaper that fits it perfectly! I'm still working on my own hold-punch wallpapers and themes for the upcoming S10 series, but until then, Twitter user Matt B has given us all a properly nerdy collection of hole-punch wallpapers to start off with, including some of the most famous robots — and most infamous, too.

The collection so far makes me exceedingly happy I've got a Galaxy S10 pre-ordered so that I can savor the R2-D2 and BB-8 wallpapers as I watch the continued construction of the Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World, but I'm not going to lie, the urge to throw Bender on my home screen with a KWGT displaying his most famous catchphrase is very, very tempting. Another big thank you to Matt B for kicking off what will no doubt be a very fun series of wallpapers for the S10 and S10+.