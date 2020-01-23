What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in India at ₹39,999 ($561).
- The "lite" flagship phone will go on sale in the country starting February 4.
- It will be available in Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White color options.
Just two days after the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the country, Samsung today launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. Unlike the flagship Galaxy S10 series phones sold in India, the Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.
The Galaxy S10 Lite has been priced at ₹39,999 ($561) in the country for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Samsung isn't offering the 6GB RAM variant in the Indian market, at least for now. The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for pre-order starting today and is set to go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com, as well as major offline retailers from February 4.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs. Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Which should you buy?
- Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite hands-on: The best of Samsung for less
Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy S10 Lite will be eligible for a one-time screen replacement at ₹1,999. Samsung is also offering a cashback of ₹3,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards.
Apart from the Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite is also Samsung's first phone to come equipped with Super Steady OIS. Samsung claims Super Steady OIS allows the phone to offer "gimbal-like stability" and a wider correction angle. The phone's other key highlights include a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung's new Galaxy S10 Lite promises a proper flagship experience at a more pocket-friendly price. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a large 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. The phone also impresses with a triple-camera setup at the back and a massive 4,500mAh battery.
