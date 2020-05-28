A report from ZDNet Korea had claimed last month that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 could be powered by a new 6nm Exynos 992 chipset in select markets. The folks at ZDNet Korea have now published a new report that suggests the Exynos 992 will be Samsung's first mobile chipset to be built using a 5nm EUV process.

As per the report, Samsung is set to begin the mass production of its next-gen Exynos chipset in August. However, the company is apparently yet to decide whether or not it will use the chipset in the Galaxy Note 20 series.

More interestingly, the report states the Exynos 992 will use the all-new ARM Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU designs. The Cortex-A78 CPU is claimed to offer 20% higher performance compared to the previous-gen Cortex-A77, which is used in the Snapdragon 865 chipset that powers the North American variants of the Galaxy S20 series. In addition to offering higher performance, the chipset also uses up to 50% less power. The Mali-G78 GPU, on the other hand, promises to deliver a 25% improvement in graphics performance over the Mali-G77 GPU used in the Exynos 990.

If the information turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy Note 20 could be a massive upgrade over the Galaxy S20 in terms of performance. However, Samsung usually doesn't introduce major chip upgrades with the Note series and ARM's new CPU and GPU designs aren't expected to show up in phones until early next year.