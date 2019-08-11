Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Hayato Huseman settle in for a long chat about Galaxy Note 10 and 10+. Samsung has bifurcated their flagship phone for the first time, and there are important differences between the models to be aware of before you buy.
During the announcement, Microsoft took to the stage with news about an expanded partnership regarding integration of their apps and services into the Note line. There's also a bit Android Q beta news to share.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Google testing Play Pass subscription service with access to hundreds of premium apps and games
- Google confirms Pixel 4 face unlock and air gestures in teaser video
- Google paid people to scan their faces for Pixel 4 'field research'
- Pixel 4 Face Unlock vs. Apple Face ID: How they're different and how Google's might be better
- I hope the Google Pixel 4's air gestures can succeed where the LG G8's failed
- NVIDIA Shield gets Android 9 Pie, with the new Hulu app built in
Sponsors:
- KeepsKeeps. Hair today. Hair tomorrow. To receive your first month of treatment for free, go to keeps.com/acp.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.