Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Hayato Huseman settle in for a long chat about Galaxy Note 10 and 10+. Samsung has bifurcated their flagship phone for the first time, and there are important differences between the models to be aware of before you buy.

During the announcement, Microsoft took to the stage with news about an expanded partnership regarding integration of their apps and services into the Note line. There's also a bit Android Q beta news to share.

Listen now