Reliable tipster Evan Blass recently took to Twitter, saying that the Note 10 on all U.S. carriers (sans Verizon) will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9825 processor. For whatever reason, the Verizon variant of the Note 10 will apparently use the Snapdragon 855.

We're just a matter of days away from Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ , and right before Samsung's Unpacked event on August 7, a new rumor suggests that the phones might have a different processor than what we were expecting.

Personally, I'd take this with a big grain of salt.

For one thing, this is the first time there's been any indication of U.S. Note 10 models using the Exynos 9825. It's widely expected that the Note 10 and Note 10+ will use the Snapdragon 855. Blass previously claimed that the series would use the newer 855+, but he's now backtracking on that.

Furthermore, the last time Samsung had an Exynos chip in a U.S. Galaxy phone was the Note 5 from 2015. While it's not impossible that Samsung could start using its own chips in the U.S. once again, the company has a strong relationship with Qualcomm and has been using its processors in the U.S. exclusively for the last few years.

Then again, we don't have much longer to sift through these rumors before the phone is made official. August 7 will be here before you know it, and when it rolls around, we'll have plenty of coverage on everything you need to know about Samsung's two new flagships.

