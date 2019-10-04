To say the Samsung Galaxy Fold has had a rocky launch would be putting it kindly. Samsung's first foldable phone initially experienced a delayed launch when flaws were brought to light by tech reviewers who received the phone early. That lead to Samsung recalling all the units and delaying the launch until it could make improvements to the device. Finally, after several months of waiting, the new and improved Galaxy Fold launched on September 27.

Despite being new and improved, and the additional measures Samsung has taken to enhance the phone, there are still many questions surrounding how durable the Galaxy Fold actually is.

One of the most obvious being, how many folds can the Galaxy Fold actually withstand? Samsung rates it for 200,000 folds, which should last the typical user five years. The folks over at CNET decided to put that to the test with a livestream using a robot built by SquareTrade.