Just yesterday, the complete specs sheet of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds had been leaked by the ever-reliable Evan Blass. While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed it yet, the earbuds are expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the company's Unpacked event next week. Ahead of the big event, the official companion app for the Galaxy Buds+ has been listed on Apple's App Store.

While the companion app doesn't reveal anything new, it is the first time that the existence of the Galaxy Buds+ has been "officially" confirmed. Compatible with iPhone 7 or later models running iOS 10 and higher versions, the companion app lets iPhone users connect to the Galaxy Buds+ and manage various features.

As per the recently leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy Buds+ will not be a massive upgrade over the current Galaxy Buds. The main highlight will be the improved battery life, thanks to a larger 85mAh battery inside the earbuds and a 270mAh cell in the charging case. They will offer faster charging as well, with a short 3-minute charge expected to provide up to an hour of playback time.

The earbuds will also offer improved audio quality, thanks to dedicated woofer and tweeter drivers. They will have an additional microphone too, which should result in superior voice call quality.

