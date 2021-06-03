What you need to know
- E3, one of the biggest gaming events of the year, is set to kick off on June 12.
- GamesRadar's Future Games Show is returning on June 13.
- The Future Games Show is expected to feature over 40 games from developers like Sega, Team17, and more.
The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK is making a return for this year's E3. The event was first started last year after E3 was canceled due to the pandemic, and it became a successful showcase that debuted world premieres and new gameplay for upcoming games. This year's Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK is expected to feature over 40 games from SEGA, Team17, Private Division, XSEED Games and more.
How to watch the Future Games Show
You can tune in to the Future Games Show on Sunday, June 13 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. As usual, it will be broadcast over a variety of channels, including GamesRadar's website. The Future Games Show is a part of the official ESA E3 2021 program and the Twitch Gaming gathering.
Troy Baker and Laura Bailey from The Last of Us Part 2 have been tapped to host the event. Though Sony has some big games coming out like Horizon Forbidden West and the recently delayed God of War Rangarok, the company hasn't announced a showcase of its own.
The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK comes on a packed weekend that is already seeing the Ubisoft Forward showcase and Xbox's joint press conference with Bethesda, where many fans expect to see the first gameplay from Starfield and a rumored vampire game coming from Arkane.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
WhatsApp's multi-device support is coming a lot sooner than you think
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that WhatsApp will soon get a new disappearing mode feature, so "your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral."
Chromebooks and the terrible, no good, very bad docking station experience
Docking stations are, in theory, wonderful devices that allow you to keep all your unsightly cables far, far away from your main workspace while still connecting everything to your laptop. With Chromebooks, however, docking stations tend to be a rather lengthy and expensive game of roulette.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.