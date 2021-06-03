The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK is making a return for this year's E3. The event was first started last year after E3 was canceled due to the pandemic, and it became a successful showcase that debuted world premieres and new gameplay for upcoming games. This year's Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK is expected to feature over 40 games from SEGA, Team17, Private Division, XSEED Games and more.

How to watch the Future Games Show

You can tune in to the Future Games Show on Sunday, June 13 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. As usual, it will be broadcast over a variety of channels, including GamesRadar's website. The Future Games Show is a part of the official ESA E3 2021 program and the Twitch Gaming gathering.

Troy Baker and Laura Bailey from The Last of Us Part 2 have been tapped to host the event. Though Sony has some big games coming out like Horizon Forbidden West and the recently delayed God of War Rangarok, the company hasn't announced a showcase of its own.

The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK comes on a packed weekend that is already seeing the Ubisoft Forward showcase and Xbox's joint press conference with Bethesda, where many fans expect to see the first gameplay from Starfield and a rumored vampire game coming from Arkane.