Now that we're all stuck inside for the next few weeks, it's time to catch up on some of the best shows you've missed. Google Play has stellar deals available on iconic series like Futurama, 24, Game of Thrones, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer so you can add a few to your digital library at a discount, and the prices are low enough to be worth considering whether you're a fan of the series already or not.
Shows and movies you purchase via Google Play can be watched nearly anywhere, using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can watch on smart TVs as well via the YouTube app.
Binge-worthy Bargain
Complete TV Series Sale: 24, Buffy, Futurama, and more
Google Play is holding a sale on complete TV series in digital HD today with discounts on beloved series like Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Sons of Anarchy, among others.
From $25
Most of the series in today's sale are essential viewings if you're an avid fan of watching television shows. Buffy The Vampire Slayer for instance helped modernize the concept of a season-long fight against a "big bad" enemy. 24 brought serialized television to new dramatic heights and now makes for an irresistible bingewatch. Today's sale brings Buffy down to just $24.99 while 24 drops to $29.99. That's over 140 episodes of Buffy or over 200 episodes of 24 for that singular low price.
The priciest option in today's sale is the show which ended most recently — Game of Thrones — now down to $99.99. Though its ending may not have been so well-received, much of the show is unmatched in its scale and production quality. How I Met Your Mother is another show which left viewers polarized after its final episode, and today you can add all nine seasons to your library for only $29.99.
Other TV series you can grab on sale digitally today include:
- Futurama for $24.99
- Glee for $24.99
- Last Man Standing: Seasons 1 - 6 for $24.99
- Sons Of Anarchy for $29.99
T-Mobile offering a free year of Quibi streaming service on April 6
Need something else to keep your mind busy during these trying times? Starting April 6, you'll be able to get a free Quibi subscription if you're a T-Mobile customer.
Do you think smartphones can compete with professional cameras?
Smartphone cameras have seen a lot of advancements over the years. Do you think we're at the point where they can compete with professional camera gear?
Global phone sales set to hit a 10-year low, recovery likely next year
According to research firm CCS Insight, the COVID-19 outbreak could slow the global mobile phone market by 13% this year, with shipments predicted to hit a 10-year low. Sales of 5G phones, however, are expected to grow significantly, despite the overall slump in demand.
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.