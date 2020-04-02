Now that we're all stuck inside for the next few weeks, it's time to catch up on some of the best shows you've missed. Google Play has stellar deals available on iconic series like Futurama, 24, Game of Thrones, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer so you can add a few to your digital library at a discount, and the prices are low enough to be worth considering whether you're a fan of the series already or not.

Shows and movies you purchase via Google Play can be watched nearly anywhere, using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can watch on smart TVs as well via the YouTube app.

Binge-worthy Bargain Complete TV Series Sale: 24, Buffy, Futurama, and more Google Play is holding a sale on complete TV series in digital HD today with discounts on beloved series like Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Sons of Anarchy, among others. From $25 See at Google Play

Most of the series in today's sale are essential viewings if you're an avid fan of watching television shows. Buffy The Vampire Slayer for instance helped modernize the concept of a season-long fight against a "big bad" enemy. 24 brought serialized television to new dramatic heights and now makes for an irresistible bingewatch. Today's sale brings Buffy down to just $24.99 while 24 drops to $29.99. That's over 140 episodes of Buffy or over 200 episodes of 24 for that singular low price.

The priciest option in today's sale is the show which ended most recently — Game of Thrones — now down to $99.99. Though its ending may not have been so well-received, much of the show is unmatched in its scale and production quality. How I Met Your Mother is another show which left viewers polarized after its final episode, and today you can add all nine seasons to your library for only $29.99.

Other TV series you can grab on sale digitally today include: