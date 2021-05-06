Sports fans rejoice FuboTV Live sports and more YouTube TV The FuboTV cable replacement streaming service focuses mainly on channels offering live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and international soccer. You'll also find news, network series, and an on-demand media library. From $65/mo. at FuboTV Pros Impressive live sports lineup

Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer the best in live sports coverage outside of a traditional cable package. FuboTV's plans offer more channels than YouTube TV, but you can expand both services with premium channel add-ons and packages. YouTube TV also boasts unlimited cloud DVR storage, while Fubo TV charges for extra storage.

Fubo TV vs. YouTube TV: Prices and features

When it comes to affordability, both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer plans for $64.99 per month, but FuboTV technically has more options from the jump. The Fubo Starter plan costs $64.99 a month and gives you access to 100-plus live channels and 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. In comparison, YouTube TV offers just one plan for $64.99 per month, including 85 broadcast and cable networks and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

If you're looking for more content, the Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 a month and features access to 153 channels, including the additional Fubo Extra channels. The Elite plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to five streams at once.

YouTube TV also offers several premium channel add-ons, which you can add to your monthly subscription for a small fee. Some of the premium channels offered with YouTube TV include EPIX for $6 per month, AMC+ for $7 per month, and HBO Max for $15 per month.

FuboTV Starter FuboTV Elite YouTube TV Price $65/mo. $80/mo. $65/mo. HD streaming (select content) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 4K streaming (select content) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Concurrent streams 2 5 3 Profile limit per account 6 6 6

YouTube TV also offers the Sports Plus premium add-on, which costs an additional $10.99 per month, or the Entertainment Plus bundle for $29.99 a month. The latter bundle saves you about $5 when compared to adding each premium channel individually.

As far as streaming quality is concerned, FuboTV's live programming supports 720p/60fps streams, while most of the on-demand content available on Fubo TV is available in 1080p. A selection of mainly sports content is also available in 4K on compatible devices. This content is found by searching for "4K" in the FuboTV app.

YouTube TV offers some titles in high definition (HD) or 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) that can be viewed on devices with HD or 4K capabilities. However, HD playback is not currently available for YouTube TV streaming on web browsers outside of Safari.

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Profiles and parental controls

When it comes to individual profiles, both FuboTV and YouTube TV allow up to six per account. But where FuboTV's Starter plan only allows users to stream on two devices simultaneously across profiles, YouTube TV allows three simultaneous streams on different devices.

Similar to Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV offers a Family Share add-on, which costs an additional $5.99 per month and allows you to stream from a total of three devices. You can also add the FuboTV Unlimited Streams feature for $9.99 per month. That add-on allows you to stream on up to 10 supported devices while connected to your Home Network. It also allows you to stream from two mobile devices or web browsers for a total of 12 devices.

Platform FuboTV YouTube TV AirTV Players ❌ ✔️ Android phones/tablets ✔️ ✔️ Android TV ✔️ ✔️ Chromebook ❌ ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ ✔️ Google Nest ✔️ ✔️ Apple TV ✔️ ✔️ iPhone, iPad ✔️ ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ ✔️ Roku ✔️ ✔️ Xbox One ✔️ ✔️ PlayStation 4 ✔️ ✔️ Nintendo Switch ✔️ ✔️ Oculus Go ✔️ ❌ TiVo Stream 4K ✔️ ❌ Echo Show ✔️ ❌ Smart TVs Vizio SmartCast 3.0 TVs

Insignia HD/4K

HiSense

Philips

Sharp

Sony BRAVIA

Roku TVs

TCL Vizio SmartCast TVs

Roku TVs

Samsung (select models)

LG TV

HiSense TVs

While FuboTV does not offer parental controls, users can always set up parental controls directly through their streaming devices. Streaming devices that allow this include Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku. In comparison, YouTube TV allows users to set parental controls in the account settings section. All you need to do is navigate to settings, find "Restricted Mode" on the drop-down menu, and change the default from "Off" to "On."

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Channels and content

Among the roughly 100 channels offered as part of FuboTV's Starter plan are the Big Four networks and channels such as AMC, BBC America, Bravo, E!, Disney Channel, Freeform, and Food Network. You'll also find various sports networks, including CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Big 10 Network. As of July 2020, FuboTV no longer carries TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Español, and CNN International.

The FuboTV Elite plan promises access to roughly 160 channels. This includes all of the channels included in the Starter plan and the Fubo Extra channel package, consisting of 47 extra entertainment channels. Among the extra channels are Cooking Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, Revolt, Teen Nick, Destination America, and Discovery Family.

In addition to its Fubo Extra channel package, FuboTV offers a variety of other add-ons. The Sports Plus package costs $8.99 a month and includes networks like NFL RedZone, Stadium, Tennis Channel, and Sports Illustrated TV. Meanwhile, the Fubo Cycling package costs an additional $11.99 a month and includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, and Zona Futbol, among other networks.

Regarding non-English networks, Fubo's Latino Plus package costs $7.99 a month and includes networks such as Fox Deportes, Zona Futbol, GolTV Spanish, and CNN en Español. Meanwhile, the Fubo Rai Italia costs $7.99 per month and gets you Italian coverage of Seria A and Coppa Italia soccer, along with news, shows, and movies. Fubo also has a Portuguese Plus bundle, which runs an extra $14.99 a month and features Benfica TV, Gol TV, and RTP International.

FuboTV's three premium channel add-on options are the Showtime suite for $10.99 a month, the AMC Premiere add-on for $4.99 a month, and the EPIX collection for $5.99 a month.

YouTube TV offers less variety at 85 channels, but still features a solid mix of popular networks, including the Big Four. You'll also have access to the likes of ESPN, HGTV, TNT, CNN, Food Network, Nickelodeon, NFL Network, AMC, and Comedy Central. Other sports networks available as part of the plan include The Big Ten Network, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, The Tennis Channel, and the SEC Network.

Additionally, YouTube TV has 17 premium channel add-ons, including AMC+ for $5 a month, Cinemax for $10 a month, Showtime for $11 a month, and HBO Max for $15 a month. YouTube TV also offers a Sports Plus package for $10.99 per month and MLB.TV as an add-on for $25 per month. You can also pay a one-time fee of $130 for the entire MLB season. Those interested in more than one premium channel can also opt for the Entertainment Plus bundle, including HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, for an additional $30 per month.

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Which service should you pick?

While YouTube TV used to edge out FuboTV because it had ESPN, both services currently offer the network and are geared toward sports fans. Beyond athletics, both FuboTV and YouTube TV also offer an impressive mix of entertainment channels for the non-sports fans in your home.

And while YouTube TV offers fewer channels than both of FuboTV's plans, the absence of Turner networks on Fubo TV may be a deal-breaker for some viewers. Additionally, YouTube TV's unlimited cloud DVR storage may also be a deciding factor. On the flip side, FuboTV also has more variety in ABC-owned networks, but YouTube TV offers more ViacomCBS networks before add-ons.

Ultimately, deciding which service is the better fit for you probably comes down to the specific channel lineups, as well as the budget you've set aside for targeted add-ons. If you're still not sure which service to try, both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer a 7-day free trial period. Sign up now and see which service is the one for you!

