What you need to know New Surface Duo renders have leaked.

The renders don't show anything new, but offer another look at the device in mutliple stages of unfolding.

Alongside the leaked images, leaker Evan Blass states that Surface Duo is coming to AT&T in the U.S.

The Surface Duo hasn't exactly been camera shy; we've seen Microsoft execs pose with the dual-screen device a lot over the last few months. However, if you're hankering for another look at the Duo, a new set of renders have leaked courtesy of prominent leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) (via The Surface Guide). The images don't really show us anything we haven't seen before. They do, however, give a nice, up-close look at the Duo in various states of unfolding. Check them out below: