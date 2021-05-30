Can anyone stop Rafael Nadal from scoring an incredible 14th title at Roland-Garros, and will Serena Williams claim a long-awaited 24th Grand Slam? Read on for full details on how to watch French Open 2021 tennis, no matter where you are in the world.

The 125th edition of this grand slam tennis tournament sees it return to its familiar May slot in the ATP calendar, after last year's event was bumped to October last year due to the pandemic, while there will also be up to 5,388 spectators each day in attendance.

The men's contest sees Nadal and fellow old stagers Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all placed in the same side of the draw. That could open things up for the likes of world number two Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has lost just three times on clay this year.

In the women's competition, doubts persist over what levels world number one Ashleigh Barty will be able to reach, with the Australian having not played since pulling out of the Italian Open in mid-May.

Last year's champ Iga Swiatek has meanwhile come into good form just in time to defend her title, with the Polish teenager now at her highest WTA ranking as world number nine.

While her odds may be longer than at any point in her career, no one will be writing off Serena WIllaims, with the 39-year-old still determined to clinch her a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Read on as we explain below how to get a French Open 2021 live stream for this year's tournament.

French Open 2021: Where and when?

This year's action at Roland-Garros in Paris kicks off with the first round kicks off on Sunday, May 30.

The Mens and Women's finals take place on the 12th and 13th of June respectively.

Day session will start most days at 11am CEST / 10am BST / 5am ET / 2pm PT / 7pm AEST / 9pm NZST, while the tournament's night sessions are set to begin at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST

Watch French Open 2021 tennis online from outside your country

