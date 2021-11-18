Google revealed two more games coming to Stadia over the next few weeks in a blog post today, including another free-to-play game for the streaming platform.

The first game is Hunting Simulator 2 coming to Stadia on November 30. The aptly named title originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One last year.

Hunting Simulator 2 lets players hunt wildlife in the open environments of the Texan desert, Colorado plains, and the forests of Eastern Europe. The game features 33 animal species and over 160 name-brand weapons, accessories, and clothing items to aid in hunting. Players can also bring a hunting dog such as a Beagle, German Shorthaired Pointer, and Labrador Retriever.

The other game is Nine to Five, a team-based first-person shooter between three teams of three players. The game will launch in early access on December 8 and will be free-to-play for all Stadia users. Nine to Five originally launched on Steam last August, and the Stadia version will offer full cross-platform play and cross-progression with the Steam version.

Nine to Five will join the small list of free-to-play games currently available on Stadia. The free-to-play list does include Crayta and Destiny 2, some of the best Stadia games, alongside Super Bomberman R Online.