What you need to know
- Google announced two more games coming to Stadia at the end of November and beginning of December.
- Hunting Simulator 2 launches for Stadia on November 30 with a variety of locations, guns, and hunting dogs.
- Nine to Five is a free-to-play first-person shooter coming to the platform on December 8.
Google revealed two more games coming to Stadia over the next few weeks in a blog post today, including another free-to-play game for the streaming platform.
The first game is Hunting Simulator 2 coming to Stadia on November 30. The aptly named title originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One last year.
Hunting Simulator 2 lets players hunt wildlife in the open environments of the Texan desert, Colorado plains, and the forests of Eastern Europe. The game features 33 animal species and over 160 name-brand weapons, accessories, and clothing items to aid in hunting. Players can also bring a hunting dog such as a Beagle, German Shorthaired Pointer, and Labrador Retriever.
The other game is Nine to Five, a team-based first-person shooter between three teams of three players. The game will launch in early access on December 8 and will be free-to-play for all Stadia users. Nine to Five originally launched on Steam last August, and the Stadia version will offer full cross-platform play and cross-progression with the Steam version.
Nine to Five will join the small list of free-to-play games currently available on Stadia. The free-to-play list does include Crayta and Destiny 2, some of the best Stadia games, alongside Super Bomberman R Online.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
